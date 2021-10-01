David Chase signs global deal with HBO, opening door to more “sopranos” – The Hollywood Reporter





The Sopranos Creator David Chase has signed a massive new global deal with HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia. Chase signed an initial five-year agreement with the company to develop content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. To be clear, there’s no statement yet on what Chase’s new content might be. But the announcement of the deal coincides with Chase’s highly anticipated Soprano prequel movie, The many saints of Newark, in theaters and HBO Max. Chase said in a recent interview that he “might” be willing to make a sequel to the film, and Many saints director Alan Taylor also said Hollywood journalist as Chase (pictured above on the set of Many saints with Taylor) said “maybe” when asked to extract more content from the New Jersey mafia scene. Many saints Mainly follows Tony Soprano’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), while film teenager Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini, son of original series star James Gandolfini) is primarily an observer. The film’s conclusion leaves viewers with the impression that there may be more stories focused on young Tony as he enters the world of organized crime. “David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers in the film and television industry,” said Casey Bloys, director of content for HBO and HBO Max. “HBO has a long-standing creative partnership with David, and this agreement provides us with a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max. “ Added Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, “David has a unique voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and very convincing to a wide audience. Critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark testifies to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are delighted to keep David in the Warner Bros. family. “ The Sopranos enjoyed a surge in popularity of streaming during the pandemic, with a younger generation of viewers discovering the series for the first time. The series premiered in 1999 and spanned six seasons. Many saints is available now on HBO Max.

