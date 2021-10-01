Looking for something fun to do in Minnesota this fall? Here are 13 ideas





The air is as crisp as a Zestar apple and the pumpkins are plump. But the fun of fall goes far beyond the seasonal joys of picking and carving. You can fight your way through a maze, dress up a scarecrow, test your nerves on a haunted hay walk, or attend a ghostly dinner. Here’s a sampling of orchard activities, fall festivals, and local hauntings that offer something for all ages and fear factors. Afton apple orchard: In addition to fruit picking, Apple Festival weekends include garden games, magic shows, and music. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Apple Festival weekends from October 2 to 17. $ 5 to $ 7. Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings. aftonapple.com. Anoka halloween: The self-proclaimed Halloween capital of the world is hosting a month-long celebration of seasonal fun for all ages. Events include movie nights, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin weigh-in, a scarecrow contest and parades. anokahalloween.com. Stroll through the dead end: A 20 minute hay walk sets a spooky tone through a voodoo village, spooky clown barn, and haunted cornfield. For ages 10 and up. Friday-Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight; 7 pm-10.30pm on Sundays; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays from October 7 to 28; Wednesdays October 13-27; Tuesday October 26. $ 17- $ 72. Pinehaven Farm, 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming, Minn. thedeadendhayride.com. The Big Pumpkin Party and Halloween Haunt: The “Peanuts” gang organize not-so-scary daytime activities, including rides and shows. After dark, Halloween Haunt comes to life with over 300 hidden monsters. Prepare your nerves for haunted mazes and spooky areas. Great Pumpkin Festival: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ends October 31. Halloween Haunt: Fridays from 7 p.m. to midnight; 7 pm-11pm Saturdays. $ 35 and more. Valleyfair, highway. 101 and Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com. Haunted walking tour: Immerse yourself in the haunted events of the Minnesota capital on a 90-minute tour. 5: 22-23, 29-30 October. $ 25. Tours depart from Summit Overlook Park, Summit Avenue and Ramsey Street, St. Paul. cycitytours.com. The haunting experience: In its 35th year of spooky activity, the Haunting Experience features a Haunted House Tour and the Hayride From Hell. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, October 14-28; Sundays 24 and 31 October. $ 20- $ 45. 10900 E. Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove. experiencehaunting.com. Jack-O-Lantern Show: There is nothing to fear in this “naturally magical” attraction at the Minnesota Zoo. Thousands of artist-carved pumpkins light up the park. Guests can customize their own jack-o’-lantern on-site for pickup at the end of the night. Timed tickets every day from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., plus 10 p.m. from Friday to Saturday until November 7. $ 16 to $ 24. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org. Ghost feast: Tickets sell out fast for this evening of dinner and ghost stories with host Jim Cunningham. Only adults. Each weekend includes a ghost hunt after the show. 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 15-30, Oct. 24, 28 & 31 $ 80. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. trailofterrormn.com. Pine apple orchard: Enjoy an extended walk through the orchard that winds through the corn maze or hunt the 6 acre square for your perfect pumpkin. Corn maze: Wednesday to Friday from October 6, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin patch: Wednesday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., Apple Orchard Road, White Bear Lake. pinetreeappleorchard.com. Pinehaven Farm: In addition to the pumpkin patch, there is a new zipline, a great slide and a giggle truck, which offers a glimpse into the life of the chickens on the farm. Other attractions include a corn maze, train ride, jumping cushion, and more. from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Friday, October 20; 10 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday, October 21-22. $ 9 to $ 17, advanced tickets highly recommended. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming, Minn. pinehavenfarm.com. Scream the city: Embark on one of Minnesota’s scariest attractions. The 18 acres of horror include vignettes such as Santa’s Slay, Ludicrous Labyrinth, Circus Asylum, and Oak Blood Forest. The VIP experience includes more intense scares and fewer people. 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays from October 17 to 31 and October 21. $ 23 to $ 149. 7410 highway. 212, Chaska. screamtown.com. Sever Fall Festival and Fall Lights: The annual ode to fall celebrates 25 years with a corn maze challenge. Go through the legendary maze for a chance to win $ 500. Other attractions include the Rubber Tire Mountain, Ziplines, Corn Pit, Pig Racing, and Magic and Wildlife Shows. 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. At night, the park lights up with 1.2 million lights for the Fall Lights drive-thru experience. Fall Festival: Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 10 am-8pm Saturdays; 10 am-6pm on Sunday. Ends October 31. $ 14 to $ 17. Fall lights: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. $ 25 to $ 40 per car. Ends October 30. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. seversfestivals.com. Harvest Festival and Twin Cities Maze: This year’s thematic maze honors the University of St. Thomas. In Minnesota’s largest corn maze (20 acres), go on a scavenger hunt for information on all things Tommies related. Take a ride in the field of blooming sunflowers, jump into the corn pit, and jump into the inflatables. The picturesque market offers pumpkins, pies and decorative items. 12 pm-6pm on weekdays; 10 am-6pm weekends, Oct 21-22 $ 6 to $ 10. 109th Av. And highway. 169, Brooklyn Park. twincitiesmaze.com.

