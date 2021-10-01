Actor says cancer patients can have careers





Even a prolonged battle with cancer can’t keep Shannen doherty far from the whole. The 50-year-old actor, who has made a name for himself with roles in Beverly Hills 90210, Charmed and Heathers, told Variety in a maintenance published Thursday that continuing to work in the entertainment industry helps send a message about the sustainability of people with cancer in the workplace. The best example I can continue to set for other people with cancer, and the outside world that doesn’t, is showing them what a cancer patient looks like, Doherty told the newspaper. We are employable. So for me, I’m just trying to live the best that I can, to be the best example right now. Doherty has completed work on three films, all slated for release within the next two years. Doherty stars in back-to-back movies for the Lifetime Network: Die to belong, a remake from the 1997 film with Hilary Swank and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and the cancer drama List of a lifetime. The action thriller Fortress finds Doherty with Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. I don’t think anyone ever thought I wouldn’t work, Doherty told Variety. Following:Shannen Doherty Speaks About ‘Stress’, Wrestles After Stage 4 Cancer Announcement: ‘I’m Going To Dig Deep’ Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. Last February, she revealed in an appearance on “Good Morning America” ​​that she was living in private with the disease again, after her cancer had metastasized. At the time, Doherty wrote in an Instagram post that she was confident in her ability to get through the overwhelming time in her life. To say I have stress is an understatement, Doherty captioned. To say I’m having trouble is sweet, but … I think I’ll find my balance. I will dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray to do everything with dignity and grace. I have so much to say, so much to share. I will for now … know how much you all help me to rise. “ Doherty said she was able to find that inner strength by relying on her loneliness and keeping the details of her cancer journey to herself. Am I in a hermit phase? Doherty, using the speakerphone, told Variety. I’m kind of taking all that energy and giving it to myself right now. Ultimately, Doherty said having cancer shouldn’t limit a person’s life or career. Stage 4 cancer doesn’t mean the end of your life, Doherty told Variety. It does not mean that you are not viable in the workplace. It’s quite the opposite. Dying to Belong premieres on October 9 for Lifetime, while List of a Lifetime premieres on October 10.

