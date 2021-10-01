Catskills homecoming for actor Kelsey Grammer





He played a psychiatrist on television, an animated villain, and Cassio in a Broadway revival of Othello. But an exhausted 70s rock star on the big screen? The role was too appealing for Kelsey Grammer, who has a total of 118 television and film credits, to pass up.

I love everything about acting, Grammer said during a panel discussion on Friday, Oct. 1 at White Feather Farm in Saugerties as part of the Woodstock Film Festival, where his film The Space Between is underway. screened this weekend, including in Kingston on Saturday.

He’s in town to promote his film, but Grammer is no stranger to the Catskills or the Hudson Valley more broadly. His Faith American Brewing Company is located in Margaretville, where owns a home. And growing up, he spent Thanksgiving on a Kingston farm, a time he described as the most idyllic of his life. I thought, this is one of the greatest places in the world, he remembered. When he saw an ad for a property in Margaretville over 20 years ago, he decided to buy it. Woodstock is a big part of our lives [today].

From Broadway to the Big Screen Directed by Rachel Winter, The Space Between stars Grammer as Micky Adams, an eccentric and washed-out musician whose record company tries to force him to break his contract, forming an unexpected friendship with mailroom employee Charlie Porter. , performed by Jackson White. The film follows their budding friendship, interwoven with Porters’ short-lived love affair with Cory, played by Paris Jackson’s daughter Michael Jackson. Winter, who produced 13 Going on 30 and co-produced Dallas Buyers Club, led a conversation with Grammer on Friday on a range of topics from his most enjoyable creative endeavors (acting and singing) to what the Frasier reboot will look like. He also recalled his 20-year lead role as Frasier Crane in Cheers and NBC’s Emmy-winning sitcom Frasier. I arrive at the hotel and the person at the reception said Mr. Grammer, Mr. Grammer. There have been several messages for you, Grammer recalls, fighting back tears as he reflected on when he had his big break in Hollywood. I arrived in my small hotel room, it changed my life. I opened the door and there was a bottle and on it was a little note that said, Welcome to Cheers. The Juilliard-trained actor and singer made his Broadway debut in Macbeth at Lincoln Center in 1981 as Lennox, which led to his next Broadway role, playing Cassio in a cover of Othello, alongside James Earl Jones. In 1983, Grammer appeared in the off-Broadway production of Stephen Sondheims Sunday in the Park with George before his leading small screen role in Cheers. Grammer spends much of The Space Between singing songs written for the film by Weezers Rivers Cuomo. Playing a former rock singer in The Space Between wasn’t as over the top for Grammer as you might initially think. His vocals can be heard in The Simpsons as Sideshow Bob, and it was his vocals that fueled Frasier’s bluesy theme song Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs. Grammer also voiced the role of Stinky Pete the Prospector in Toy Story and Blinky in Trollhunters. When Winter asked if the movie should go to Broadway, stage veteran Grammer replied: Yeah, why not? Hudson Valley Art, Music and Culture



