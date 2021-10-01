Former child actor who was almost Anakin tells his story





Those of us who have seen the documentary The beginning on our Star Wars: Episode I DVDs from years ago remember the preview of the audition process for the film. In it, we saw Jake Lloyds audition for Anakin Skywalker. But also those of his two runners-up too. And there seemed to be a general consensus among the fandom that a young actor, Devon Michael, nailed his readings. And that they probably should have named him as the Chosen One. So what has become of the future padawan? In a recent video documentary for The New York Times, filmmaker Ben Proudfoot caught up with Devon Michael, 24 years after approaching Iconic Jedi status. Now 32 years old, Michael recounts his early years as a child actor, introduced to Star wars at an early age. And the painful reality of being so close to being a part of the saga, and the pain of everyone who knows you’re the kid who almost made it happen. You can check out the full documentary here. Devon Michael is now an author of children’s books and married. But looking at the story of his meeting with the celebrity, it can be said that it was a traumatic experience for him. Not just as a child, but also as a bigger one Star warsfan of the three finalist children. But while Michael may regret not getting the iconic role, you can also tell he feels like he dodged a bullet. Because a lot of intense negative reviews for The phantom menace fell on Jake Lloyd. And having such a big chunk of the fandom attacking you is bad enough, even if you’re not just a kid. Young actor Devon Michael auditions for the role of Anakin Skywalker, in a scene with Natalie Portman. The New York Times Not getting the role of Anakin caused Devon Michael to stop acting. It’s a shame in some ways, as he was probably the best of the three potential Anakins. While he’s in a good position now, there is a part of us that is sad that he has given up on everything. Because with so many Star wars product done these days, it sort of feels like Lucasfilm owes him some sort of role in the galaxy far, far away. It would be a real balance of power. The post office Former child actor who was almost Anakin tells his story appeared first on Nerdist.

