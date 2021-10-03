Tom Hardy’s movie gets jaw-dropping $ 90 million opening – The Hollywood Reporter

In a stunning impetus for the theater, Venom: let there be carnage opened for $ 90.1 million at the domestic box office, the biggest three-day launch in the pandemic era, fueling the biggest global weekend since COVID-19 theaters closed in March 2020.

For the first time during the crisis, domestic box office revenue fell less than 15% on the same weekend in 2019. The same weekend two years ago, the superhero sensation Joker opened at $ 96.2 million. Venom 2 marks the second-best October launch of all time behind this film, indicating that cinema returned to semblance of normal over the weekend.

“With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of the films has been greatly exaggerated,” Sony Chief Production Officer Tom Rothman said in a statement.

Venom 2, produced by Sony in association with Marvel Studios, generated between $ 25 million and $ 30 million ahead of expectations to become the first pandemic-era sequel to precede the first film in a particular series (Venom opened at $ 80.3 million in 2018.)

The follow-up was released exclusively in theaters against simultaneous release on premium VOD or a streaming service.

The news is getting even better for Hollywood and theaters. Cinemark, one of the country’s three biggest chains, had its biggest October opening weekend in history, as well as its biggest October weekend overall. The channel also reports that it could become the second biggest October weekend of all time for the entire industry.

“This is another strong example that people want and need to get out of their homes for an immersive entertainment experience,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement.

Black Widow was the previous record holder for the best three-day opening of the pandemic era with nearly $ 81 million.

During Labor Day, Marvel and Disney’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings set a new benchmark in the era of the pandemic when it opened at $ 94.7 million over the four-day Labor Day period. He made $ 75.4 million in the first three days of that long weekend.

The Sony event photo kicks off a busy month that feels more like a summer than an ordinary October, as studios capitalize on consumers becoming more comfortable returning to the movie theater. Soaring box office is good news for long-delayed James Bond latest installment No time to die, which opens in the United States and Canada on October 8. This weekend, Bond’s 25th film rushed to a better-than-expected overseas launch of nearly $ 120 million, the best screening of the pandemic era without China.

Venom 2 also made headlines in its first foreign market, Russia, when it opened at $ 13.8 million. This is Sony’s biggest opening of all time in this market and the best of any movie during the pandemic.

23% of Venom’s revenue came from Imax and other high-end large-format sites, a sign that consumers are willing to spend the extra money on an enhanced experience. Imax had a huge weekend overall, between Venom 2, Link photo No time to die and Dune.

Andy Serkis directs film with Tom Hardy Venom: let there be carnage. The film, also produced in association with Tencent Pictures, stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as comic book villain Shriek.

In August, Sony pushed Venom 2 September 24 to October 15 in a context of uncertainty regarding theater trips and the delta variant. But when Shang-Chi did so well, the studio moved Venom 2 on October 1. The move has paid off.

Venom 2 was not the only new title to ignite the cinema.

MGM and Bron Creative The Addams Family 2 , distributed by United Artists Releasing, marked the COVID era’s largest nationwide opening for a family-friendly animated film with $ 18 million, though it is also available via premium on-demand in the United States and the United States. Canada. The double-release strategy was developed due to lingering concerns about the delta variant and the fact that children under 12 still cannot be vaccinated.

The two Venom 2 and Addams Family 2 were fed by ethnically diverse audiences.

A new film that struggled was the The Many Saints of Newark, a Soprano sequel to Warner Bros. and New Line, which was pulled after making just $ 5 million to rank No. 4. The film, like all Warner 2021 titles, is being made available at no additional cost to HBO Max customers. Those who go to the movies gave the film a paltry C + CinemaScore.

At the specialized box office, Titanium opened for $ 515,000 in 562 US theaters to provide the largest opening for a Palme d’Or winner in over 17 years, and the fourth behind Fahrenheit 9/11, pulp Fiction and The heart that is in Desert, according to national distributor Neon.

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company reported that the Erwin Brothers’ denominational documentary The Jesus film won $ 560,250 on 249 screens.

Among the remainders, Shang-Chi held at No. 3 with $ 6 million for a nationwide tally of $ 206.1 million.

Universal Dear Evan Hansen fell to No.5 on his second outing. The musical fell 67% to $ 2.5 million for a 10-day nationwide tally of $ 11.8 million.