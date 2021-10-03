Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan booked under narcotics law





Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday under various sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances, officials said. Hours after their arrest, 23-year-old Aryan and two other arrested people – Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant – were brought before the Esplanade Magistrates’ Court under high security on Sunday evening and sent to the BCN for a day until Monday, a prosecution lawyer said. told reporters. The other people held by the BCN are: Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra, and it is not known what course of action the agency will take for them. The legal team of the accused trio, including Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plans to take the case to the Bombay High Court on Monday. Aryan Khan, admitted and said he understood the reasons for his arrest and informed his family. The action came after the NCB descended on the luxury vessel Cordelia Cruises on Saturday evening as it prepared for a planned trip between Mumbai and Goa, shocking people, especially in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, a few Bollywood celebrities have shown their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his son. Actor Suniel Shetty has asked everyone not to assume the worst and urged the media to let Aryan breathe and not draw any conclusions. “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are taken. And we assume that this child must have used drugs or that this child must have used drugs. But the procedure is in progress, give this child a chance to breathe. “ “Every time something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinizes everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child, ”added Shetty. Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter and gave her support to Shah Rukh Khan. “For anyone targeting #Bollywood, remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes, nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. This is the price of fame “ Last update: 03 October 2021 19:14

