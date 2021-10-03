Free plastic items threatened with extinction at WeHo





The proposed law would ban restaurants from providing any non-marine biodegradable plastic utensils or containers West Hollywood is poised to take the war on traditional plastic items to a whole new level. City council will vote Monday night on a proposal by council members Sepi Shyne and John Erickson that would ban all suppliers of prepared food and drink from donating plastic straws, utensils, containers, lids, cups and any other single use tableware that is not marine biodegradable. This includes on-site meals, take-out and delivery. State law already states that restaurants and other food establishments cannot distribute plastic straws unless the customer requests it, and a new invoice to the governor’s office will do so for all other condiments and disposable kitchen utensils. The West Hollywood ordinance goes even further by banning their total distribution even if the customer requests it. So how is WeHo going to roll out this brave new world? It’s up to city employees to understand. The article, 2.O. on Monday’s agenda, give staff 60 days to come up with ideas; the authors of the articles suggest a six-month grace period to allow food suppliers to finish distributing single-use plastic items they have in stock, as well as a public information campaign to help businesses and the public in the transition. They are also considering a list of compliant products to be posted on the city’s website. West Hollywood made waves in 1990 when it banned polystyrene (Styrofoam) packaging and was also one of the first cities to ban single-use plastic bags. BIODEGRADABLE MARINE The production of biodegradable marine plastics is a rapidly evolving field of chemical engineering and a booming business for manufacturers. All plastics eventually break down. Depending on factors such as sun exposure, traditional plastic items can take up to 500 years to decompose. Biodegradable marine plastics break down in an average of three to six months, but the science is still new and there are many unknowns, even marine biodegradable items can damage marine life when they decompose. Some experts fear that the proliferation of biodegradable plastics will only encourage people to throw away waste; others fear that biodegradable waste will end up in standard landfills designed to prevent decomposition. It is not clear to the general public what biodegradable actually means, and terms such as bioplastics and ocean safe are often used synonymously by marketers to describe products that do not meet the true standard. Companies that make biodegradable products also face growing accusations of green bleaching overstating the environmental benefits of their products. California has enacted strict regulations against greenwashing and has been aggressive in their enforcement. In 2018, the state received a $ 1.5 million settlement against Amazing for misleading biodegradability claims. SANTA MONICA In their agenda item, Shyne and Erickson cite Santa Monica as an example of cities that have successfully banned single-use plastics. The city publishes a vendor list where restaurants and other food suppliers can purchase approved products; it also provides a number of posters and flyers to explain what is allowed and what is not allowed as shown below.

