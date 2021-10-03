Paparazzi Bollywood Ballroom – LisaAbercrombie





Paparazzi Accessories Earrings: Infused with an edging of iridescent green rhinestones, a studded silver heart-shaped filigree unfurls from a decorative silver floral center for a whimsical look. The earring attaches to a standard hook. Sold as a pair of earrings. # P5RE-GRXX-157XX Paparazzi jewelry is always lead and nickel free. You want to get acquaintedLisa Abercrombie? Visit me on Facebook to see my LIVE shows where I not only sell jewelry, but also teach business tips and tricks! {“id”: 7088326148296, “title”: “Paparazzi Bollywood Ballroom – Green earrings”, “handle”: “bollywood-ballroom-green-p5re-grxx-157xx”, “description”: ” u003cp u003e u003cstrong u003ePaparazzi Accessories Earrings: u003c / strong u003e u003c / p u003e u003cp u003e u003c / p u003e u003cp u003eInfused with a border of iridescent green rhinestones, a watermark studded silver heart shape comes out of a decorative silver floral center for a whimsical look.The earring attaches to a standard hook. u003c / p u003e n u003cp u003e u003ci u003e Sold as a pair of earrings. U003c / i u003e u003c / p u003e n n u003cimg src = “https: / / d9b54x484lq62.cloudfront.net / paparazzi / shopping / images /517_tag150x115_1.png “alt = ” New kit “align = ” middle “height = ” 50 “width = ” 50 ” u003e u003cp u003e # P5RE-GRXX -157XX u003c / p u003e u003cp u003e u003cstrong u003ePaparazzi Jewelry is always lead and nickel free. U003c / strong u003e u003c / p u003e n u003cp u003eYou want to get to know u003cstrong u003eLisa Abercromb that is, u003c / strong u003e? u003ca title = “Visit Lisa Abercrombie ” href = “http: / / www.facebook.com / learnfromlisaabercrombie ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “noopener ” u003eVisit me on Facebook u003c / a u003e to see my LIVE shows where I not only sell jewelry, but also teach business tips and tricks! U003c / p u003e “,” published_at “:” 2021-10- 02T14: 43: 00- 06:00 “,” created_at “:” 2021-10-02T14: 43: 00-06: 00 “,” vendor “:” LisaAbercrombie “,” type “:” Earrings “, “tags”:[“a”,”as”,”attaches”,”border”,”center”,”decorative”,”earring”,”earrings”,”fans”,”filigree”,”fishhook”,”fitting”,”floral”,”for”,”from”,”green”,”heart”,”infused”,”iridescent”,”look”,”of”,”one”,”out”,”pair”,”rhinestones”,”shape”,”silver”,”sold”,”standard”,”studded”,”to”,”whimsical”,”with”], “price”: 500, “price_min”: 500, “price_max”: 500, “available”: false, “price_varies”: false, “compare_at_price”: null, “compare_at_price_min”: 0, “compare_at_price_max”: 0, ” compare_at_price_varies “: false,” variants “:[{“id”:41064548335816,”title”:”Default Title”,”option1″:”Default Title”,”option2″:null,”option3″:null,”sku”:”P5RE-GRXX-157XX”,”requires_shipping”:true,”taxable”:true,”featured_image”:null,”available”:false,”name”:”Paparazzi Bollywood Ballroom – Green Earrings”,”public_title”:null,”options”:[“Default Title”], “price”: 500, “weight”: 0, “compare_at_price”: null, “inventory_management”: “shopify”, “barcode”: null, “requires_selling_plan”: false, “selling_plan_allocations”:[]}]”images”:[“//cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_1image1_1.jpg?v=1633207381″,”//cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_2image2_1.jpg?v=1633207380”], “featured_image”: ” / / cdn.shopify.com / s / files / 1 / 0177 / 6975 / 8820 / products /59924_1image1_1.jpg? v = 1633207381″, “options” :[“Title”],”media”:[{“alt”:”bollywood-ballroom-green-p5re-grxx-157xx”,”id”:23495157481672,”position”:1,”preview_image”:{“aspect_ratio”:0.667,”height”:1500,”width”:1000,”src”:”https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_1image1_1.jpg?v=1633207380″},”aspect_ratio”:0.667,”height”:1500,”media_type”:”image”,”src”:”https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_1image1_1.jpg?v=1633207380″,”width”:1000},{“alt”:null,”id”:23495157514440,”position”:2,”preview_image”:{“aspect_ratio”:0.667,”height”:1500,”width”:1000,”src”:”https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_2image2_1.jpg?v=1633207380″},”aspect_ratio”:0.667,”height”:1500,”media_type”:”image”,”src”:”https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0177/6975/8820/products/59924_2image2_1.jpg?v=1633207380″,”width”:1000}], “requires_selling_plan”: false, “selling_plan_groups”:[], “content”: ” u003cp u003e u003cstrong u003ePaparazzi Accessories Earrings: u003c / strong u003e u003c / p u003e u003cp u003e u003c / p u003e u003cp u003eInfused d ‘An iridescent green rhinestone border, filigree heart-shaped silver studded unfurls from a decorative silver floral center for a whimsical look. The earring attaches to a standard fish hook. u003c / p u003e n u003cp u003e u003ci u003e Sold as a pair of earrings. u003c / i u003e u003c / p u003e n n u003cimg src = “https: / /d9b54x484lq62.cloudfront.net / paparazzi / shopping / images / 517_tag150x115_1.png “alt = ” New kit “align = ” middle “height = ” 50 “width = ” 50 ” u003e u003cp u003e # P5RE-GRXX-157XX u003c / p u003e u003cp u003e u003cstrong u003e Paparazzi jewelry is always lead and nickel free. u003c / strong u003e u003c / p u003e n u003cp u003eYou want to get to know u003cstrong u003eLisa Abercrombie u003c / strong u003e? u003ca title = “Visit Lisa Abercrombie ” href = “http: / / www.facebook.com / learnfromlisaabercrombie ” target t = “_ blank ” rel = “noopener ” u003e Visit me on Facebook u003c / a u003e to see my LIVE shows where I not only sell jewelry but also teach business tips and tricks! u003c / p u003e “}

Use the left / right arrows to navigate the slideshow or swipe left / right if using a mobile device

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hotsy-totsy.com/products/bollywood-ballroom-green-p5re-grxx-157xx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos