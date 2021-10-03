Entertainment
Two Cents: Christy Reeves of Lubbock Habitat
In this latest edition of Two Cents, we caught up with Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
What is the best advice you received at the start of your career?
Work hard and stay humble.
How do you use social networks to develop your network?
Try to use interns and volunteers with expertise in this area to increase results
How do you keep your balance?
Start each day with prayer and the scriptures, exercise, healthy eating, and smart, efficient work so you have time for relationships and avoid burnout. Work hard, play hard is my motto.
What was your wisest investment?
Invest in my relationship with Christ, my family and my friends.
How has your past professional experience made you become a leader?
I learned what not to do by finding out the hard way and taking notes.
What’s the best part of your job?
Allow God to use me to transform lives through the Habitat program. He does this by giving me the courage to ask others for time, money and support to develop Habitat’s mission or build homes and revitalize communities.
How has mentoring made a difference in your professional and private life?
I am an advice seeker so my mentors are very important to me. Each one really helped shape my decisions and taught me to trust the Lord and go out of his way.
Which living person do you admire the most and why?
My husband is my hero because he overcomes difficulties on a daily basis without complaint, never has bad will towards others, he is brilliant, hilarious, original, fascinating and rock solid.
What overused word or phrase makes you cringe?
TIC Tac
What is your business philosophy?
Follow God, always do the right thing, and treat everyone with respect.
What quality do you value most in an employee?
Integrity is a must. You hire for character and teach skills.
What personality trait has helped you the most to be successful?
I am very outgoing and driven.
Who is your favorite author?
Cs lewis
What have you learned from your best boss? Your worst?
Best Boss: Focus on what you do best and delegate the rest if possible.
Worse: the worst boss wanted others to fear him. He spoke contemptuously to the employees and treated them worthless. I swore I’d never be like this and always watch myself because I know what it feels like.
How can Lubbock improve its business environment?
Diversity in every workplace is necessary. Everyone aspires to equality in the workplace. Lubbock must also embrace innovative ideas and positive change to thrive. Learning from the younger generations is essential, because they are the future and should shape our path.
Most important technological tool:
iPhone
Best time management tool:
Google Calendar and Google Tasks
I can’t live without my:
Bible App, Brooks running shoes, my cats, dates and chats with my daughters and sisters.
My favorite thing about Lubbock is:
Friendly people, affordable prices and not a lot of traffic … yet.
Most unusual job or task:
Dressing up for events … but I love it. I was everything from an elf to Elvis.
