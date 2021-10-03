Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is a whole new level of terrifying





There I was, standing in the middle of the crumbling landscape of what was once a city, a murderous trap running at me with a machete, and all I could think of was, This is so cool. The thing is, I like to be scared. As many. I’ve ridden what is easily America’s scariest roller coaster and been back more than once, and slept alone in a haunted hotel room more than once.

I even walked through 10 haunted houses in one night in a huge, immersive experience where an entire theme park became a terrifying glove. At the time, I thought it was the scariest thing I had ever done. But then I went back to Los Angeles and went to Universal Hollywoods Halloween Horror Nights.

Julie tremaine You guys, I was terrified. And not always in a fun way. OK, still in a fun way. But I was really, really scared a lot more than I expected.

Universal Hollywoods Annual Halloween Event is smaller than its counterpart Universal Orlando, in the same way that the park on the west coast is smaller than that on the east coast. Rather than 10 Haunted Houses and four Dread Zones, there are eight mazes, some of which, like The Haunting of Hill House and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, are similar to what they have in Florida. But Universal Hollywood has a charm of its own, largely due to the fact that Universal City (the studio has its own zip code and its own fire department) is one huge film set. Julie tremaine So when they put you in the movies inside these haunted houses, they really put you in the movies. This is how I found myself in the middle of The Purge, with traps all around me, inches from my face and teaming up to divert my attention in one direction so that another (who was wearing a mask) could squeeze behind me, way, way too close for comfort, when I finally turned my head to see what was in my peripheral vision. It was the Streetcar of Terror, a unique attraction in Hollywood. It was my first time out of the Studio Tour, which normally goes through shows like The Good Place. For Halloween, he’s transformed into the spookiest version possible, bringing The Purge to life with its dystopian future where people are allowed to indulge their most terrible impulses. Other haunted house mazes unique to Universal Hollywood include The Curse of Pandoras Box and The Exorcist. I never thought I could be afraid of a house based on a movie that never really scared me. But the effects were so real, as we walked back and forth to Reagan’s room, the girl becoming more and more possessed each time, I felt the horror of being trapped in that house. It was so immersive and so real that it was easy to feel that I was part of the story of the movie and not just a guest at a theme park. Julie tremaine The same thing happened with Halloween 4: The Curse of Michael Myers. Being a fear aficionado, I’ve never been really moved by Halloween movies. But being in a room full of mirrors and Michael Myers mannequins, some of which were fake and others real and capable of charging after you? It was a whole different level. A level so intense that I was terrified. A level that left me hoarse for two days from screaming so much. And that. was. delicious. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Hollywood is a recommended PG-13 event that runs on select nights through October 31. Starting October 7, all guests aged 12 and over must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entry. Tickets are available here.





