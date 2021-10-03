Deebo Samuel pays homage to real Friday Deebo Tommy Lister





49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been recognized for his play on the field, but his homonym tribute leading up to Week 4 is formidable in itself. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a pretty unique name. And if you don’t know him, “Deebo” is not his birth name. It’s his nickname. If you’re a fan of ’90s movies, you might remember the 1995 hit, Friday, produced and featuring Ice Cube. And one of Ice Cube’s biggest enemies on the move was a character you may also remember, Deebo, played by the late Tommy Lister Jr. Prior to Lister’s death in December 2020, he was part of a Niners media production starring himself and Samuel, a clip where the Friday-as Deebo was trying to find the former NFL second-round pick from San Francisco, South Carolina. Shortly before Lister’s death, he posted a clip watching and admiring Samuel on his Instagram: Sadly, this was Lister’s last Instagram post before his death. Deebo Samuel pays impressive tribute to his film namesake Samuel, who was given the nickname “Deebo” after growing up in the sport, chose to honor Lister when he arrived at Levi’s Stadium ahead of the 49ers’ Week 4 game against Seattle. Seahawks: Samuel, dressed as Lister’s character in the film and riding his bike to the stadium, emulates one of the film’s most iconic moments, Friday. And anyone who has watched this movie will remember the similarity between one Deebo and another: Of course, the real Lister was mentioned by the Niners as “one of the nicest bullies we’ve ever met” shortly after he passed away. Samuel was also broken by this, and now he’s trying to pay homage in the best possible way. Thankfully, Samuel will have the chance to be a massive bully in a crucial NFC West showdown against the Seahawks on Sunday in front of the local San Francisco crowd at Levi’s Stadium.

