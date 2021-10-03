Zenitsu actor reveals big secret about himself to fans





Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the greatest anime series, and that means millions of people know it’s launched by heart. In Japan, many prominent actors brought the anime to life, and Hiro Shimono is one of them. The star is best known these days for bringing Zenitsu to life, and now the actor has revealed a huge secret about himself to fans. So it turns out that some congratulations are in order! Shimono recently informed fans that he is married and that the happy couple have welcomed their second child this year. The update has arrived Shujo Prime, a popular tabloid in Japan. This is where Shimono opened up about his private life and Shimon admitted that he had been married for ten years. However, when it came to announcing the wedding to fans, the voice actor didn’t feel like anything had to be said. According to Shimono, he didn’t think he was famous enough to justify announcing his marriage. However, over the years, Shimono admits that voice actors have received more attention than ever before. As his notoriety grew, Shimono said he feared his marriage would be discovered, but he chose to keep things personal because his marriage had nothing to do with acting. This was kept at the status quo for a decade, but now the Demon slayer the actor feels that it is time to put his cards on the table. Shimono says he’s sorry for all of his fans who feel shocked by the news. The actor begs their forgiveness as he continues to tackle big gigs in the industry. In addition to expressing Zenitsu in Demon slayer, the actor is the voice of Dabi in My hero university and Connie in Aattack on titan. Shimono’s star status has only grown over the past decade, and more and more fans have come to love his work around this time. And thanks to his growing family, Shimono was able to celebrate all of his successes with those close to him. What do you think of this actor’s quiet revelation? Are you surprised by the news? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or contact me on Twitter @Megan PetersCB. HT – ANN

