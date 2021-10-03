BBC Ridley Road: Will Keen’s wedding to Holby City actress and Hollywood star daughter





Ridley Road is one of the hottest shows on TV right now. Based on a true story, it follows a young Jewish woman as she is drawn into a world of deception and finds herself in a high-stakes struggle against far-right extremism and racism. There are a number of famous faces in the series, such as Eddie Marsan, Rory Kinnear, and Will Keen. READ MORE: Only Fools and Horses: Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife Lucy pays heartbreaking tribute to late son Archie on the first anniversary of his death Will plays David Epstein, the father of the main characters, a stern man who goes to great lengths to protect his family from the truth of his work.





Offscreen, bearded family man Will has had a lifetime. In 2002, he married Mara Fernndez Ache, a Galician actress you may know as Ramona Gomez from Holby City. The two share a daughter together, Dafne Keen Fernandez, born January 4, 2005. She has followed in her parents’ footsteps and is also an actress, landing her big break with the role of Laura in the 2017 superhero film Logan, alongside Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart. But more recently, she played the main character, Lyra Belacqua, in the successful BBC fantasy drama His Dark Materials.



Papa Will also appears in the BBC hit as Father McPhail, while other credits to his name include Netflix's The Crown, Wolf Hall and two roles in The Bill.

In the 90s, Will appeared on the soap opera as Charlie Roberts, before returning the following year as Justin Guthrie.

* Ridley Road airs tonight at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

