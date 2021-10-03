Stephen Kings movie cast Salems Lot adds actor in quiet location





Stephen King’s upcoming New Line film adaptation of Salem’s Lot features Cade Woodward, best known as John Krasinski’s young son in A Quiet Place.

The next adaptation of Stephen King by New Line Cinema Lot of Salem cast actor Cade Woodward, best known for his heartbreaking role in A quiet place as Beau Abbott, the young son of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Lot of Salem is based on the 1975 Kings classic horror novel of the same name and tells the story of Ben Mears (Lewis pullman), a writer who returns to his childhood hometown in search of inspiration for a new novel. Mears soon discovers that the town, Jerusalems Lot, is occupied by a vampire. He must then work with an unlikely group to reclaim the city from evil. New lines Lot of Salems is the latest adaptation of Kings’ novel; previous versions include the 1979 and 2004 miniseries and the 1995 BBC radio drama.

Through THR, the young actor Cade Woodward has joined Lot of Salems in the role of Ralph Glick, brother of Danny Glick (Nicholas Crovetti, best known as one of Nicole Kidman’s troubled twin sons on Big little lies), who falls prey to the vampire and begins to help transform the rest of the city. Jordan Preston Carter (DMZ, the haves and have-nots) as Mark Petrie, a young boy who helps fight the forces of darkness. Related: Stephen King’s Chapelwaite Vs Salem’s Lot – Which Is The Best Adaptation Lot of Salems is written and directed by Gary Daubermann (Annabelle, he). In addition to Pullman as Mears, the film’s impressive adult cast includes Pilou Asbk (Game Of Thrones the villainous Euron Greyjoy) alongside Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, William Sadler, John Benjamin Hickey and Alfre Woodard. Lot of Salems is currently scheduled for September 9, 2022. More: Every Stephen King Reference In Midnight Mass Source: THR Many Saints of Newark: Every Scene Christopher Tells (and Why)

