IATSE members on working conditions and strike authorization vote – The Hollywood Reporter

As tens of thousands of IATSE members are asked to vote on whether to grant International President Matthew Loeb permission to go on strike, members spoke out on the issues on Saturday while holding a painting behind the wheel with pro-union messages in the parking lots of the Hollywood headquarters of the International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) and the Motion Picture Editors Guild (Local 700), which are adjacent to each other on Sunset Blvd.

“Members come together to speak with one voice about the very basic things they are fighting for,” including better working conditions with rest periods, higher minimum wages and more continuous pay, said Rebecca Rhine , National Executive Director of Local 600. “This is one of many rallies across the country where people are encouraging each other to stay strong, to vote and to stand up for safety and fairness. It is a fight for fairness, security and dignity.

The vote, which began Friday and ends today, calls on members – including cinematographers, camera operators, picture and sound editors, hairstylists, makeup artists and script coordinators – the authorization to call a strike if the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees so decides. is the best course of action in its negotiations with the Association of Film and Television Producers, which has so far failed to produce a new three-year base agreement for the 13 locals working in the framework of the contract.

Local 600, which represents 9,000 workers, and Local 700, which represents 8,500, is the largest of 13 locals representing approximately 60,000 IATSE members working under this agreement. Members of Locals 600 and 700, as well as members of other locals, including Local 800 (Art Directors Guild) were on site on Saturday.

“We have never seen this level of enthusiasm or unity from all these locals together,” Local 600 National President John Lindley said of the union solidarity he observed before the vote.

“We’re just exhausted,” said first assistant cameraman Carman Spoto, a member of Local 600 who stepped out on Saturday. “They’ve produced content for giant companies like Amazon and Netflix, and we don’t take lunch breaks on 4 or 5 hour days.” She cited a pilot who, with the surpluses, cost $ 20 million to complete “and we always did 4 or 5 hour days without taking a meal break. … They plan not to have a meal break; it is no longer an accident. She added: “Our turnaround times were only nine hours per night, at most.”

Linked a member of Local 800 who requested anonymity, “The last shows I worked on were new media deals. [There are] variable contracts, but you are offered a lot less money to work on an equally important show. I worked on shows where I worked 100 days in a row with no day off. There is no longer the work-life balance that we had in this industry.

Local 800 graphic designer Alex Maziekien added: “There were times when I had to be prepared to work overtime, sometimes 12 hour days, sometimes even longer than that, and so on. is without notice. Having a personal life is quite difficult. Forget about going to the doctor or making time for the dentist, just wait until your job is finished to take care of yourself.

Jason Brotman, an assistant editor at Local 700, described how long days of filming go by and impact post-production workers. “We are supposed to follow the dailies, so if they are turning longer and longer days, we have to go through more and more footage to follow,” he explained. “Some copywriters will work weekends and just won’t charge because they don’t want to ruffle the feathers. Some people will work late and not charge because they don’t want to ruffle the feathers. There’s a lot of fear that if you actually reduce the amount of work they’re asking us to do, it’s going to kickback. “

Automotive paintwork for Locals 600 and 700 on Saturday October 2, 2021

Carolyn Giardina

Lindley said: “It’s pretty clear that the employers didn’t take us seriously during the seven weeks of bargaining. They haven’t addressed some of our main issues, and this strike permission vote is an effort to get them to take us seriously – and I’d be shocked if they didn’t, after seeing what happened. past.

A “yes” for authorization will require at least 75 percent of the members voting in each local, which would be cast by the votes of the delegates. The results of the strike authorization vote are expected to be announced on October 4.