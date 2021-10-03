Actor David Harewood speaks candidly about race and mental health

ACTOR David Harewood, star of Homeland and Supergirl, was just 23 and had just come out of Rada when he suffered psychotic depression, during which he had to be physically detained by six police officers, sedated , then sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He had spent weeks traveling through London talking to strangers and passing out, waking up in a different part of town hours later, with no idea what had happened in between. Recreational smoking has only exacerbated the situation.

Eventually, after one particular episode dominated by Martin Luther King’s booming voice in his head, several friends took him to the hospital.

“I was very upset and I remember being physically restrained and I was absolutely terrified. I had lost my mind. The demons were coming for me. But I was really lucky to get out of it,” the actor said today.

In 2019, Harewood, now 55, appeared in the BBC documentary Psychosis And Me, in which he plotted his ordeal, and has now followed that up with Maybe I Don’t Belong Here, his written account in which he describes how he came to be. to understand how rooted his psychosis and subsequent treatment were in race and racism.

His Barbadian father, Romeo, was severed when David was 15 and diagnosed with hypermania, and the book became a love letter to his father, he says.

The actor, who has spent the better part of the last decade in the United States and Canada because of better employment opportunities, explains: “With the death of George Floyd, I started to think about what all the Black Lives Matter case was trying to say.

“I had seen the marches across the world and the outpouring of support and revulsion and I started to notice that in England there was this reluctance to support, or instantly there was a rejection of Black Lives Matter , a moment (attitude) of, ‘Oh, that doesn’t happen here, it’s in America.’ In fact, this is not true.

“It made me think how difficult my youth was to grow up. This ‘denial’ that we’re so good at in England was a real spark for me to try and find a way to navigate the argument, who wasn’t trying to yell at people. “

Harewood was born in Birmingham, the son of Barbadian parents who came to Britain in 1957 in search of a better life. From an early age, he and his family were the victims of racist assaults, from a brick through the window to excrement through the mailbox.

His parents warned young David and his three siblings that there were some white people who didn’t like them and were told to be careful of each other whenever they left the house.

“I grew up watching and loving Benny Hill, Tommy Cooper and Freddie Starr, and naively feeling that I am these people,” he recalls.

Yet racism was at his doorstep, he observes and the “walk from home to school was terrifying as a child” because he didn’t know if he was going to be attacked, to be thrown away. or suffer racist abuse.

He adds, “But when I got to school, I could be a clown and the life and soul of the class. That’s what led me to become an artist.”

When he was seven years old, he was playing alone in the streets when an older white man approached him full of hatred and anger and told him unequivocally to leave his country.

Today he reflects: “That was the start of this crack in my identity. People tell me, ‘It’s in the past, forget about it’ but that’s who I am. That’s what led to it. to my collapse. “

He was sectioned for five days in a mental hospital before returning to his mother’s home in Birmingham, where his mental health plunged again and hallucinations and delusions escalated, resulting in another short stay in a closed psychiatric unit until he is released with a large amount of antipsychotic drugs causing the fog.

Slowly he recovered and as his mother gradually reduced his tablet intake he recovered much of the energy he lacked and eventually returned to London to pursue his acting career, mainly in the theater, becoming more later the first black actor to play Othello at the National Theater.

But the TV roles he got were minor, which frustrated him. Then, when he was nearly broke, he was offered the role of CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes in the American spy thriller Homeland alongside Damian Lewis.

“After 30 years of wrestling I was in my last 80 pounds and I was taken by the Americans and put in a really big position on a big TV show. It changed my whole career and my life.”

He says it’s easier for a black person to get meatier roles in the United States than in Britain, despite the racism issues there.

“The roles I had in America don’t compare to the TV roles I had in the previous 10 years in England, when I just didn’t have a central role. really frustrating to come in and do a few lines here and a few lines there.

“There’s a fantastic young generation of black British talent – John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel – that’s just taken the world by storm, and it’s extremely exciting. Most of them are making films in America. but I hope there is an industry here that can cope. “

Filming in Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver meant long periods away from his family, his wife Kirsty and their two teenage daughters, who remained in London.

“We decided very early on that we didn’t want to raise our kids in America and I’m pretty happy with that. It’s a crazy country right now and scary. I didn’t want to raise them in this environment. As my career is. got busier, it’s hard, but we have FaceTime so I can still see their faces. “

He spent the first six months in confinement in England and then nine months in Canada, where he was filming, which he said was really difficult.

“Bar Covid, it’s been manageable. They love to hang out and hang out wherever I am and it’s been a joy to see them experience the world and different cultures.”

He is recognized here but people often confuse him with another famous actor, he says.

“I’m constantly confused with Idris Elba, which I always find hilarious. I remember one day this guy came to me and said, ‘I really like your job – when did Luther is back? “”

It reflects that racism in the United States is more openly opposed than in the United Kingdom.

“I’m not saying America is the promised land at all,” he notes. “The fear of racism really upset me when I was a kid and I didn’t want to face it, when in America you have no choice.

“Parents will sit their kids up and say, ‘These are the things you need to watch out for: the police, authorities, etc.’. You need to educate them about the threats they are likely to encounter. I was too busy. to manage alone. “

“The scars of slavery and the struggle for black emancipation are much more visible and understood, and are much more of an open sore in America,” he continues. “Here, we do not have the figures to have these major civil rights movements.

He’s been on intermittent therapy since he was 27, most recently when the documentary opened up old wounds he needed to treat.

“It has been very helpful to be able to talk to someone about these issues that come to mind, a non-judgmental voice that can ask questions and help me understand why I am thinking this way or give me another side of the coin. “

Since the documentary, many have approached him to thank him for addressing the issue of mental health.

“My career has actually blossomed since I spoke about it. We are on the cusp of a real revolution when it comes to putting mental health first. I can’t tell you the number of tweets and messages I receive thanking you. But there is still a long way to go to break the stigma. “