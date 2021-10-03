Pete Davidson Shirt, “Weekend Update” – The Hollywood Reporter





Back for his first new episode since last spring, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the late cast member Norm Macdonald during the “Weekend Update” segment at the show’s season premiere last night. Pete Davidson was wearing a t-shirt featuring Macdonald’s face when he stopped by to discuss his experience at the 2021 Met Gala. And at the end of the “Update” segment, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che briefly graced Macdonald before tossing on a reel of highlights the former “Update” presenter’s best jokes. “It’s a bittersweet night for us tonight,” said Jost, Che calling Macdonald, who died Sept. 14 at the age of 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer, “our friend.” Jost continued, “Norm was the reason I always wanted to do ‘Weekend Update’. So tonight we thought about handing the last ‘Update’ jokes to Norm.” Starting with “this is the fake news” Macdonald joked about former President Bill Clinton’s take on same-sex marriages (“not too crazy about opposite-sex marriages”), the OJ Simpson trial and other topics before concluding with “this is the way it is people … good night and good luck.” Macdonald was on SNL from 1993 to 1998, hosting “Weekend Update” for three seasons, before returning to host in October 1999. His death sparked a wave of support from SNL stars, among others. A statement from SNL in response to Macdonald’s death: “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most successful comedic voices of his generation or any generation. There is so much we will miss about Norm – from his unwavering integrity and generosity to his constant ability to surprise. But above all, he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/snl-norm-macdonald-tribute-pete-davidson-1235024710/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos