



Appearing in a handful of episodes, the 30 Rock version of sitcom actor Kelsey Grammer is an accomplished con artist and storyteller of epic proportions.

Without a doubt, Kesley Grammer is one of the most legendary sitcom actors of all time. He spent many years portraying Frasier Crane on hit shows Cheers then Frasier, winning the Emmys and Golden Globes for the character. But this is not the most interesting character played by Grammer. Without a doubt, this title belongs to the fictionalized version of himself that he played on. 30 Rock, a skilled crook and an extraordinary storyteller. 30 Rockthe focus was on the fictional NBC series TGS with Tracy Jordan.It was a comedy sketch similar in design to the long seriesSaturday Night Live. This is the series that made Tina Fey a household name before she entered the sitcom world. As SNL, 3o Roche was filled with guest stars, each playing a different role, some as unique characters and others in recurring roles.

RELATED: 30 Rock Never Revealed The Fate Of Its Most Tragic Character While Matt Damon, Elizabeth Smart, LL Cool J, and Salma Hayek made appearances as other people, Kelsey Grammer conspicuously appeared as himself. But he wasn’t a guest on TGS. Instead, Jenna Maroney and Kenneth Parcell brought him in to help with various scams. In this version of reality, Kelsey Grammer was apparently some sort of master crook who lived his life as if he was perpetually in a Eleven from the oceanfollowing. Grammer made his first appearance in Season 5, Episode 5. Jenna and Kenneth accidentally fell into a scam involving Carvel ice cream cakes. When they needed to do a final score before going out, they turned to Grammer to help them get the job done. It was the founding of the team known as the Best Friends Gang, an oddly kind name for a bunch of people running scams together. RELATED: 30 Rock: Jack Donaghy vs. Devon Banks Was The Series’ Biggest Rivalry They would reunite in season 6, episodes 2 and 3. Pete Hornberger had gone to a nearby guard closet to drink alone and eventually passed out. Jenna and Kenneth mistakenly thought they had hurt Pete, not realizing he was just ridiculously drunk. Instead of getting medical help, they enlisted Grammer to help them present Pete as a pervert indulging in his office. His plan actually involved him putting on a spontaneous one-man play about the life of President Abraham Lincoln. While viewers didn’t get to see much of the play, it was meant to be an absolute stunt. It was an interesting use of Grammer’s healthy, well-honed skills from his tenure in live theater. At the same time, why it had to be Abraham Lincoln has never been satisfactorily explained. In all probability the 30 Rock Kelsey Grammer’s version is a far cry from the sitcom actor fans have known for decades. At the same time, Grammer isn’t exactly living his personal life in the open. As far as all people know, he is an accomplished con artist in his spare time. And if he’s not, this version of Grammer was still an incredibly funny and unexpected twist to some of the best episodes. 30 Rock produced during its seven seasons. KEEP READING: AP Bio Finally Created Fake Vacation For Rival 30 Rock’s Leap Day Netflix’s Sandman First Look recreates the comic book’s first issue

