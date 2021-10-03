Kate Middleton and Prince William “eclipsed Hollywood stars” as the couple “have no ego” | Royal | New





GB News host Tonia Buxton remarked that everyone could see Kate and Prince William ‘had no ego’ about them after the red carpet premiere of the latest James Bond film this week. Ms Buxton hoped “people in this country will stop comparing Kate to Meghan” as the Duchess stunned crowds at the Royal Albert Hall event. Ms McVey echoed this, saying the Duchess of Cambridge “has breathed new life into the royal family”.

Mrs Buxton told viewers: “When I see them together you can see that they are both very confident and happy at the same time. You can see the love they have for each other. “There’s no ego in there, which I love. For Kate to show up in this dress, she outshone even the most glamorous of Hollywood stars and you could see how good he was. proud of her. “And I think now people in this country will stop comparing her to Meghan. “I used to be one of those people who asked if she had improved her game because of Meghan, but she upped her game because now was the right time to do it.” JUST IN: Kate’s ‘stunning’ look for James Bond premiere was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan

Ms McVey added: “I was delighted to see her come forward here. “It was like a butterfly moment. She had presence, she had stature. “I think Kate has breathed new life into the royal family and she’s stepped up her game even further.” This comes as earlier in the discussion, Angela Levin, a former Prince Harry biographer, praised the growth Kate Middleton has shown in recent years.

At the Royal Albert Hall, they met several cast and production members of the 25th Bond film, including Daniel Craig. The actor was among the many left behind by Kate’s outfit, as he said, saying hello, “You look really lovely.” Kate and Prince William did not enjoy the glory of the red carpet for long, as hours later on Wednesday morning they were in Northern Ireland for their very first royal visit to Derry-Londonderry. The Duchess of Cambridge has shown she is a “queen on hold” this week, according to royal historian and commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop.

