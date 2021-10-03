Every actor who played Mario in movies and TV shows

Chris Pratt is ready to voice Mario in a Super Mario Bros. movie, and here’s everyone who has played the Italian plumber so far. The news that Pratt – star of franchises such as guardians of the galaxy and Jurassic World-go to play Mario elicited many reactions, but mostly disbelief. It wasn’t just the cast of Chris Pratt that raised eyebrows, as choices like Seth Rogen playing Donkey Kong also elicit confusing responses.

This lively effort will be just the second Super Mario Bros. adaptation to get a theatrical release, and after the infamously weird live-action version of 1993, it’s safe to say that most think animation is the right choice. Some might argue that the voice actors who bring Mario and his supporting cast to life in Nintendo’s Mario video games should have had the chance to shine in this larger project, but alas, that’s not the case. .





Studios tend to release animated films with recognizable stars now, and the days when dubbing was its own little community are long gone. Still, Chris Pratt is a beloved figure for many, and he just might be a great choice to play Mario, even without an Italian accent. Before it’s time for Pratt to stomp the goombas and throw fireballs, here’s a look at everyone who’s ever played Mario in movies or on TV.

Bob Hoskins – Super Mario Bros. (1993)

British actor Bob Hoskins should need little introduction for those who lived through the 1980s and 1990s, having racked up several iconic roles, like Eddie Valiant in Who wants the skin of Roger Rabbit and Mr. Smee in To hang up. Less acclaimed was his appearance as Mario Mario in the aforementioned 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film, alongside Luigi by John Leguizamo. To be fair, his performance was hardly the problem. The movie hardly looked like the source material, sported a weirdly dark tone at times, and turned Bowser into a snickering Dennis Hopper villain called King Koopa.

Chris Pratt – Super Mario Bros. (2022)

Chris Pratt, who of course first made his mark as the lovable lunkhead Andy Dwyer on Parks and recreation, before playing Star-Lord, pulled him into the A list, will voice Mario in the 2022s Super Mario Bros. Animation Film. It’s hard to imagine Pratt’s voice coming out of Mario’s mouth, but once again Ryan Reynolds got Pikachu heard in Detective Pikachu. Pratt previously voiced Emmett Brickowski in Lego movie franchise, so he experienced the direction of an animated blockbuster.

Seth Green – Robot Chicken

Since 2005, the animated series Adult Swim Robot Chicken laughed at just about anything in pop culture. Naturally, that means Mario and his video game franchise have appeared, with Mario appearing in several sketches over the years. On the show, Mario was voiced by co-creator Seth Green. Some sketches included Mario and Luigi detonating enemies with machine guns in Grand Theft Auto‘s Vice City, and even Mario having a threesome with Princess Peach and the really big bad Waluigi after getting really rich thanks to an endless block of coins.

Charles Martinet – Do you have any milk? Advertising

In the 1990s, Got Milk? Advertising campaign was everywhere, from print ads to TV commercials. Many pop culture figures participated, including video game legend Mario himself. In the commercials, Mario is voiced by Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario in all major video games – and most minor games – featuring the character since the 1990s. He has now played Mario for almost 30 years, an incredible feat.

Peter Cullen – Donkey Kong (1983)

Peter Cullen is of course a voiceover legend, best known for his portrayal of the leader Autobot Optimus Prime in many Transformers projects. Cullen also voiced Winnie the Pooh’s depressed friend Eeyore, and even made the sounds of the Yautja in the original. Predator movie. In 1983, Cullen voiced Mario in Donkey kong, a short-lived cartoon capitalizing on the popularity of the titular arcade game. Soupy Sales voiced Kong on the show, which saw the monkey being manipulated by a villain, before teaming up with Mario to get them in the end.

Lou Albano – The Super Mario Bros. Show ! (1989)

In addition to being a legendary wrestler and WWE manager, the late “Captain” Lou Albano has made fans of a genre other than Mario on The Super Mario Bros. Show ! in 1989. The show featured both live action scenes and animated segments, with WWE wrestler Albano playing the role of Mario in the flesh and voicing him as well. Despite its short lifespan, The Super Mario Bros. Show ! remains a well-remembered piece of late 1980s pop culture, and those who grew up with it still tend to associate Mario with Captain Lou.

Walker Boone (The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World)

Although he appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over a career spanning more than 30 years, Walker Boone never really had this landmark role. His best-known work is probably the voice of Mario in two short-lived cartoons from the early 90s, 90s (awkwardly named) The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and 1991 Super mario world, obviously designed to capitalize on the popularity of their incumbent video game releases. Boone has also appeared – in live-action – on shows such as Star Trek: The Next Generation, Psi factor, and Warehouse 13.

Toro Furuya (Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Save Princess Peach! & Super Mario Amada)

While this article focuses on performers to give Mario a voice in English productions, of course Mario has been dubbed in other languages ​​as well, and a project that has never been translated into English is worth a look. mentioned here. Prolific Japanese voice actor Toru Furuya (Gundam, Sailor moon) voiced Mario in Super Mario Bros. : The great mission to save Princess Peach!, an animated film only in Japan released in 1986, as well as in Beloved Super Mario, a series of three anime OVAs that went straight to video in 1989. Interestingly, this 1986 anime is technically the first Super Mario Bros. never-before-made film adaptation, which means it’s worth addressing the significance of Furuya’s work as a beloved Italian plumber.

