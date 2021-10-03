rubel: actor Rubel Das will play Lord Shiva on TV special Mahalaya





Bengali actor Rubel Das will soon be seen on the Mahalaya TV special starring Subhashree Ganguly as Goddess Durga. Rubel will play Lord Shiva in this special TV show. The handsome actor is currently attempting the main role in Jamuna Dhaki. Rubel, who started his journey as a dancer, is very excited about Mahalaya’s special show. He is a passionate dancer. The special program includes dance sequences and Rubel enjoyed every moment of his filming experience. The Mahalaya special will feature actor Dhrubo Sarkar as Mahishasur. Besides that, the fame of Mithai, Soumitrisha Kundoo, Krishnakolis Shyama aka Tiyasha Roy, actors Shrabani Bhunia, Susmita Dey, Oindrila Saha and others will be part of the show. Speaking of Rubels’ current show, Jamuna Dhaki is very popular among the audience. The daily soap opera starring Sweta Bhattacharya in the lead female role, scores well on the TRP charts. While Rubel plays the character of Sangeet, an honest and responsible guy, Sweta plays the role of a female Dhaki. The show has an ensemble cast which includes Debjani Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Banerjee, Kanchana Moitra, Chandni Saha, Anannya Biswas, and others.



Before that, Rubel was seen in Baghbondi Khela, playing the role of a were tiger. The show ended its trip earlier than expected. He played a magician in Bhanumatir Khel which was a popular show. Rubel entered the world of showbiz as a participant in Dance Bangla Dance and won the season. Later he also worked as a choreographer.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/bengali/actor-rubel-das-to-play-lord-shiva-in-mahalaya-special-tv-show/articleshow/86728439.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos