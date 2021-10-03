Athena Zhe – Essex News Daily

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ Not all towns the size of Belleville have an official artist, but that’s because not all towns have a civic-minded local artist who is always ready to give back to the community. . Athena Zhe, owner of Belleville, creates city murals, paints city-specific images at local events, works with local youth to beautify the city, and leads fundraisers for Belleville. In return, Belleville named Ukraine-born Zhe Ukrainian Woman of the Year in August in a flag-raising ceremony.

Zhe, who is professionally known for her painting on walls, canvases, and figures, gained acclaim several years ago when she appeared on the Syfy Face Off show, a competition show that pits artists against each other. special effects and makeup artists for a great price. . Although she didn’t win, she showed her courage and was stunned by her phenomenal body painting skills.

I’ve always been an artist, but I discovered body painting in 2006 when I attended the International Face and Body Art Convention in Florida. The concept of my art coming to life literally intrigued me a lot; that’s why I decided to give body paint a try, Zhe told the Belleville Post. I like to use bright colors in my art. I am often inspired by nature.

Although Zhe doesn’t often use her body painting skills at township events, she does use the vivid colors she is known for and fully embraces nature, often working cherry blossoms into her pieces, as Belleville is the cherry blossom capital of the United States. .

I believe that every city should be artistic. Belleville cherry blossoms inspired me to beautify the city with my art, Zhe said. Being part of the community is important to me. Belleville is my home, and I love to do everything I can to make my city a better place. I am fortunate that my art can bring the community together and raise funds for great causes that help improve our city.

Although she hasn’t lived in Belleville for so long, she has clearly made it her home. When looking for a home, she was looking for a town like Belleville and was more than thrilled when she found this Essex County gem.

I was looking for a beautiful small developing town with some unique characteristics. Belleville seemed like the perfect place I was looking for, Zhe said.

And just as Zhe adopted Belleville as his home, Belleville also adopted Zhe as his official artist and Ukrainian wife of the year.

I felt honored to be named Ukrainian Woman of the Year, Zhe said. I am very grateful to (Mayor) Michael Melham and his team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my art in this beautiful city.

For Zhe, the opportunity to capture the beauty and spirit of Belleville in her art is an affirmation of life. This allows him to try new things, to showcase his art and to meet his neighbors.

Every piece of art I do has a special place in my heart, but I have a strong connection to the Highway 21 mural in Belleville because of all the positive reviews, Zhe said. I get thank you messages all the time from residents telling me how grateful they are for being able to enjoy beautiful art instead of staring at a gray wall.

As Zhe grows as an artist, she also grows as a businessman. She has her own business, Athena Entertainment, which provides artistic entertainment.

When I first started body painting, my art very quickly became popular in trade shows, music videos, and at corporate and private events. This created a demand for more permanent art, not just temporary body painting that fades away, Zhe said. As a natural progression of my art, I began to create costumes, giant headdresses and art installations which were quickly named Athena Entertainment.

Today, Athena Entertainment provides unique specialty entertainment around the world and provides jobs for many very talented people, she continued. I am very happy to see how Athena Entertainment has grown into an artistic community where so many artists come together and so much new talent is discovered.

To discover more of Zhes’ works of art, just walk around town and attend township events. Belleville’s official artist beautifies the city wall white at once.

Photos courtesy of Athena Zhe