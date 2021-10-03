Iconic Indian landmarks shown in these Bollywood movie photos





Are you a big fan of history, geography and cinema, all in one? If so, test your knowledge of iconic landmarks of India by trying to guess the historical landmarks shown in these Bollywood movie footage. 1# Where was this scene from Aamir Khan star Rang De Basanti filmed? Image Credit: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Photos

Nahargarh Fort Stepwell, Jaipur fault

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi fault 2# In which complex was this scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam filmed? Image credit: SLB Films

Mahabalipuram fault

Bara Bagh, Jaisalmer fault 3# Name the landmark Katrina and Imran run past, in this scene from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Gateway of India, Mumbai fault

India Gate, Delhi fault 4# Ayushmann takes Meri Pyaari Bindu for a walk in Parineeti in front of which monument? Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Victoria Memorial, Calcutta fault

Victoria Terminus, Bombay fault 5# Where was Chand Sifarish from Fana’a shot dead? Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Purana qila fault

Qutub Complex, Delhi fault 6# Where in West Bengal was this Gunday song filmed? Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Belur Math, Calcutta fault

Dakshineshwar, Calcutta fault 7# What is Abhishek Bachchan taking a photo of in this Delhi 6 image? Image Credit: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Photos

Red Fort, Delhi fault

Parliament House fault 8# Where were Fawad Khan star Sonam Kapoor and Khoobsurat shot? Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures India, Anil Kapoor Films Company

Narayan Bhawan, Bikaner fault

Laxmi Niwas Palace, Bikaner fault 9# What building is submerged in the water, behind Vaani and Sushant, in the movie Shuddh Desi Romance? Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Udaipur Lake Palace, Udaipur fault

Jal Mahal, Jaipur fault ten# Which steps of the building do Kareena and Saif descend into this still from Kubaan? Image credit: Dharma Productions

Jama Masjid, Delhi fault

Nizamuddins Dargah, Delhi fault 0-3: Okay, maybe you found some of the questions rather confusing! 4-6: Not bad! You guessed correctly the name of several monuments. 7-9: Well done. You have almost all the correct monument names! All 10 correct! : Wow! You are either very well traveled or very well versed in the history and geography of the important monuments of India! Resume the quiz Main image credit: Dharma Productions

