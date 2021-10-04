Meet the talented Hollywood icon Paul Newmans 6 grown children from his 2 marriages

After leaving his first marriage to be with another woman, Paul Newman seemed to have made the best decision. His choice led him to 50 years of marital happiness until his death. In the love life of the actor.

American actor and film producer Paul Newman has been recognized by many for his significant contribution to the film industry. Born January 26, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, he managed to forge a remarkable career in show business before his sad passing.

He was born to a Jewish businessman, Arthur Sigmund Newman, and a Slovak Catholic, Theresa Fetsko. Paul showed his love for acting at a young age, making appearances in elementary and high school plays.

A photo of actor Paul Newman | Photo: Getty Images

He grew up with his love for the theater and at the same time he was introduced to the family business. Paul started running the family-owned sporting goods store in Cleveland, Ohio, and soon after, the actor was accepted into Ohio University.

Paul’s stay at Ohio University was short-lived and he was ultimately kicked out for bad behavior. Subsequently, he decided to follow a different path by join the United States Navy during World War II, where he served only three years.

After leaving the Navy, the Hollywood icon continued to run his father’s store and soon realized his dream was to become an actor. Without hesitation, Paul enrolled in Yale University’s School of Drama, which saw the start of his remarkable career.

Paul Newman on the set of “Harry Frigg’s Secret War” in 1968 | Photo: Getty Images

By 1952 Paul was on the right track, making appearances in numerous television series, and a year later he got his first leading role in the classic Broadway play, “Picnic”. The following years were even better for the aspiring actor as he landed other roles.

Paul has been able to appear in movies and TV shows like “The Silver Chalice”, “The Long, Hot Summer”, “The Hustler”, “Cool Hand Luke”, “Hud” and many more.

The star has also received accolades and recognition via awards and nominations. He received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 1959, and by the 1960s he received more than three Oscar nominations for Best Actor, as well as a Golden Globe Award.

Paul Newman at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood in 2006 | Photo: Getty Images

IN PAUL NEWMAN’S FIRST MARRIAGE

Paul was known to many as a busy man. However, the star actor has often taken time for his family. He was a proud father and over the years he has been a firm supporter of his family, supporting all of their efforts.

Throughout his life, the actor has been married twice. He first walked down the aisle with Jackie Witte in 1949. Witte and Paul remained married for a while before finally going their separate ways in 1958.

Paul and Witte’s marriage lasted only nine years, but it was enough time to welcome three children Scott Newman, Stephanie Newman and Susan Newman. Even after their divorce, the couple remained excellent parents to their children.

Paul Newman posing in a water taxi, Venice, 1963 | Photo: Getty Images

THE THREE CHILDREN OF PAUL AND WITTE

The former couple welcomed their first child, Scott, in 1950. Like his father, the young man dreamed of pursuing an acting career. Scott quickly made his dreams come true and in 1974 he made his debut in “The Towering Inferno”.

After his first role, Scott made other appearances in “Fraternity Row”, “Marcus Welby”, “SWAT” “Harry O.” and “MD” Unfortunately, the actor’s career lasted only four years.In November 1978Scott died of an accidental drug overdose in a hotel room in Los Angeles.

Scott Newman, Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward and guests at the Unicorn Theater for the opening of “Weekend”. | Photo: Getty Images

On the other hand, the two children of the former couple are still very much alive. Born in 1951, the couple’s second child, Stéphanie, leads a quiet life away from the spotlight, while the third child, Susan, born in 1953, is fully involved in Hollywood.

She has appeared in films like “I Wanna Hold Your Hand”, “Slap Shot” and “A Wedding”. In addition to Susan’s career, she is also a philanthropist. She was previously the Executive Director of several non-profit organizations specializing in the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse.

Paul Newman in a studio portrait circa 1954 | Photo: Getty Images

PAUL NEWMAN FINDS LOVE

The director married American actress Joanne Woodward for the second time shortly after her divorce. Paul and Woodward first met during the premiere’s Broadway debut in 1953, when the former was still married to Witte.

The actress said that when she saw Paul for the first time, she found him disgusting and that he looked like an advertisement for an ice cream soda. On the other hand, Paul thought the opposite of Woodward. He considered her beautiful, modern and independent.

Despite Woodward’s opinion of Paul, she eventually became a close friend to him, but their friendship was strictly platonic, as the actor was still married at the time.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the Governor’s Ball held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, 1958 | Photo: Getty Images

While they remained friends, they also starred in the movie “The Long, Hot Summer” together. Over the days, the duo grew even closer and their feelings for each other deepened. Finally, Paul divorced Witte to marry Woodward.

On January 29, 1958, Paul and Woodward to have married in Las Vegas and spent their honeymoon at the Connaught Hotel in London. The lovebirds had a healthy marriage and starred together in other films like “Paris Blues” and “Mr. and Mrs. Bridge”.

They also welcomed three beautiful daughters, Elinor “Nell” Newman, Melissa “Lissy” Newman and Claire Olivia Newman. Paul and Woodward remained married for 50 years until his disappearance. Sadly, Paul passed away in 2008 after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 83.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the “Nobody’s Fool” premiere, 1994 | Photo: Getty Images

WHERE ARE HER DAUGHTERS NOW?

It has been years since the star actor passed away and his last three daughters are still living their dreams. Former child star, Nell is nowthe owner of an organic food company, “Newman’s Own Organics”.

She is also an environmentalist and biologist. Nell has also been married to her husband, Gary Irving, since 2005. On the other hand, Lissy is an actress, singer and songwriter.

Joanne Woodward and Clea Newman Soderlund at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on October 21, 2010 in New York City | Photo: Getty Images

She is also married to Raphael Elkind, and the duo adore the parents of their two children, Henry and Peter. Meanwhile, Claire works in the editorial department in Hollywood, and she is currently married to Kurt Soderlund.