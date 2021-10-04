James Bond actor Daniel Craig to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow 007





As the world prepares to see Daniel Craig’s final exit as James Bond in “No Time To Die,” it has been announced that the actor will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside from another actor from 007. On October 6, two days before the release of “No Time To Die” after months of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Craig will be honored as the 2,704th celebrity to earn a star on the Walk of Fame. Plus, hell has some top-notch real estate for Bond fans. His star will be located right next to Roger Moores. Moore played James Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985. DANIEL CRAIG CONFIRMS IT’S END WITH JAMES BOND AFTER WRAPPING “NO TIME TO DIE” As if that weren’t enough to wink at fans of the Bond franchise, Walk of Fame producer Anna Martinez noted in A press release that the stars are conveniently located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. Fans who want to see the two stars of the Spy Titans should have no difficulty remembering this. “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, just like James Bond, the man he played in five 007 films,” Martinez said. DANIEL CRAIG SAYS IT’S ENDED WITH JAMES BOND: “ALL I WANT TO DO IS MOVE FORWARD” At the ceremony in his honor, Craig will be joined by Nicole Mihalka, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and “No Time To Die” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. His co-star, Rami Malek, will also be there to pay tribute to him. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Craig is perhaps best known for succeeding Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in the 2006 movie “Casino Royale”. Since then he has starred in “Quantum Solace”, “Skyfall” and “Specter”. The work of the actors also includes such films as “Knives Out”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Munich”, “Logan Lucky”, “Enduring Love”, Infamous “and many more. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Hell officially ended his career as a famous spy character with “No Time To Die”. Meanwhile, Broccoli previously said in an interview with BBC Radio 4s “Today” that the search for Craigs replacement will not start until at least 2022, with no favorites appearing yet outside of fan speculation.

