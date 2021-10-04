Entertainment
Fall harvest: its best harvest time
By Emily Alvarenga
Senior Signal Editor
While it doesn’t quite look like fall here in the Santa Clarita Valley as temperatures stay warm, the end of September signals that fall is in the air and pumpkins are coming up close and far.
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and pick orchards are just a few of the fun fall activities available, with options both in and around the SCV.
Gilchrist Farm
Gilchrist Farms Harvest Festival and Pumpkins are back this fall, with free entry and parking.
While the pumpkin patch is open daily through October, the festival takes place on weekends, featuring a straw bale maze, pig races, wagon and pony rides, and various games. and live demonstrations, such as wool spinning, forging and milking goats.
The farm even has certain days when you can bring your pets for a photoshoot with your pooch in the pumpkins.
Gilchrist Farm is located at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the festival taking place on Saturdays and Sundays, October 1-31. For more information visit gilchristfarm.com/pumpkin-patch or call 661-645-2517.
Underwood Family Farms
Underwood Family Farms has not one, but two locations, in Somis and Moorpark.
For more than 40 years, the farm has owned one of the largest U-pick farms in Southern California, with acres of pumpkins, fruits and vegetables to pick.
Until October 31, visitors can join Moorpark Farm for its annual Fall Farm Harvest Festival, which features a gigantic pumpkin patch, U-pick fields, corn maze, games, rides and six weekends of themed entertainment.
Underwood Family Farms are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fall Harvest on the Farm Festival is located at 3370 Sunset Valley Road in Moorpark. For more information visit underwoodfamilyfarms.com or dial 805-523-8552.
Salinas Family Orchard
The Salinas Family Orchard is a family owned and operated orchard in Littlerock where you can pick your own peaches, nectarines, Asian pears, apples and plums.
While many of its fruit is cooked for the season, the orchard still has peaches, plums and apples and should be open until mid-October.
Salinas Family Orchard is located at 35864 80th Street in Littlerock and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 661-904-8980.
Glen Oak
Travel east to apple country from Oak Glen for a traditional apple-picking experience in October, with a true fall feel as it is cooler and the leaves are really changing color here.
While it can be a two and a half hour hike from the SCV, many Oak Glen farms offer more than apple picking, and no matter how you cut them, there will definitely be enough activities to fill your time. whole day. , including fresh cider pressing, petting zoos, archery and more.
Among the farms in the area is Los Rios Rancho, the largest apple farm in Southern California in operation since 1906, which offers various types of apples, tomatoes and raspberries, as well as press cider, a maze corn, an agricultural fair with tomahawk throwing, candle soaking, cart rides, border chores.
Los Rios Rancho is located at 39611 Oak Glen Road and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit losriosrancho.com or dial 909-797-1005.
Santa Barbara Blueberries at Restoration Oaks Ranch
Located in the hills of neighboring Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara Blueberries at Restoration Oaks Ranch offers blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and more to pick.
While the blueberries are ready for the season, the blackberries and raspberries are still being harvested, with morning being the best time to pick, according to ranch officials.
During summer and early fall, the ranch also offers stone fruits, berries, and other fun fruits from nearby organic farms.
Santa Clarita Blueberries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and closed for ripening during the week. The ranch is located at 1980 Highway 101 in Gaviota. For more information visit https://www.santabarbarablueberries.com/ or dial 805-686-5718.
Newhall Old Town Farmers Market
While you can’t pick these fruits and veggies right from the vine, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market still offers some of the freshest SCV harvests in the entire state.
The market is home to a number of small family farms that sell seasonal fruits, vegetables, meat and ranch eggs, as well as local food artisans who bring in artisan bread, baked goods and seafood. costs.
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market is located in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library at 24500 Main St. from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm every Saturday. For more information visit newhallfarmersmarket.com or call 661-799-3693.
