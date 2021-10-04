Ankita Lokhande can’t get enough of her boyfriend Vicky Jain, see pics

Ankita Lokhande shared a cute post from her fun outing with boyfriend Vicky Jain and a few other friends and relatives. She shared it with a legend about life in the present.

She wrote: “Soak up as much as possible of the sights, sounds, smells, emotions, triumph and sorrow. They are part of our daily life, but we often forget to take them in and really appreciate them. them.”

Ankita is seen going crazy with Vicky and her other friends as they enjoy the day. She is wearing a gray hoodie and matching shorts. Her funny expressions prove that she made the most of her date with each of them.

Ankita fans blessed the couple in the comments section. One of them wrote: “Always be happy my darlings.” Another called them a great couple.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a few years. He was always by her side, even when she faced the death of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She spoke out in demanding justice for the late actor and had supported his family members through social media.

A day after the first anniversary of Sushant’s death, Ankita wrote a note of appreciation for Vicky on Instagram. She had written: “I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything would be fine. You kept your promise, and you always succeeded for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very difficult year, and knowing that I have you by my side has made all the difference. I don’t know where I would be without you. I love you more now because of that. “

Confessing that he made her the happiest girl in the world, she added, I thought I will never find happiness or love again because of all the sorrows and disappointments that I have experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made me a believer. We fell in love and we were never the same again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love which inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you Vikki for all the support you provide. I promise to give you all the happiness you deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what they do for you. Not all men can handle this situation like you did Thank you for all Respect and love forever.