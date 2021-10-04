EXCLUSIVE: “I am in awe of the aura of Salman Khan” Says Nishant Bhatt at Bigg Boss entrance: Bollywood News





Choreographer Nishant Bhatt made his screen debut this year with Bigg Boss OTT. He has worked in the entertainment industry for over 2 decades, but only behind the scenes and never on screen. Nishant gained immense popularity for his stint in the OTT version and as a result he became the finalist for the show. Now the choreographer has also entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and before that he had an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama. Entering the house for the second time, the choreographer said, “Honestly, I never thought I was going to reach out here because for the first time a choreographer has participated in Bigg Boss. I was lucky enough to have the chance and did what I had to survive in the house and became a finalist because of the audience. Right now I’m very scared and nervous and aware because it’s a bigger engagement. More than that, the theme is Jungle this time around and before going into that jungle I have to meet Sher Khan who is Salman Khan. I am very afraid of him. Like, I’m in awe of his aura. I feel like a fanboy in front of him so I’m very nervous about how I’m going to talk to him and how he’s going to interact with me. If I pass this phase and enter the jungle, then I will be able to survive there. “ Ask Nishant if he feels at an advantage over others because he already has a good knowledge of the game. He replies: “I feel an advantage to be able to survive 6 weeks (laughs) because in OTT too I have survived for those 6 weeks. But, I’m really a die-hard Bigg Boss fan. I even worked behind the scenes of Bigg Boss in the finals of previous seasons and even went inside the house to choreograph the performance of the candidates. So during all these periods as a technician, I always had it in mind to become a candidate and luckily I was lucky. Bigg Boss is very difficult, there is no advantage for nobody. It’s hard for everyone, it’s just your wits and survival instinct that helps you survive in the show. Here my game will be very different and unpredictable. He added: “But, yeah, one thing I learned after getting out of the Bigg Boss OTT house was that people really liked my entertainment and I will definitely stick with it because it’s a something that I can be sure of. I will definitely stick with that and rest, I have no idea. “ ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Going To Bigg Boss Is Like Sitting On A Plane For The First Time, Says Karan Kundrra BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

