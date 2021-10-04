EXCLUSIVE: “Bigg Boss was never my ultimate goal,” says Donal Bisht upon entering Bigg Boss 15: Bollywood News





The highly anticipated Bigg Boss season 15 has finally arrived with the big premiere which aired on Saturday, October 2nd. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 will see some of the biggest names in the TV and entertainment industry as nominees. One of them is Donal Bisht, who has appeared on many popular shows including Ek Deewana Tha and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Donal had an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungamaand talked about his decision to say yes to the show, his strategy, and various other things. Entering the series, the actress said, “I was in the right frame of mind and I was also free to make this long, months-long commitment. So I was doing pretty well, I didn’t have not to think about This is the 4th or 5th time that Bigg Boss approached me to be a part of the show. So I agreed with the show and said yes. “ She also spoke about the importance of Bigg Boss in her professional and personal life. The 28-year-old actress said, “Everyone has a different definition of success. For some, Bigg Boss is the ultimate thing where they always wanted to be. For me, it’s not like that. Bigg Boss is in. my background but the ultimate thing for me is my job. Like, I want to make movies and currently I’m doing Tamil movie. I also want to get into Bollywood and read alot of scripts. I’m just waiting for that. the right script come your way and sign up for the project. This is my ultimate goal and not Bigg Boss so I’m more excited about it. Although I’m happy to be a part of Bigg Boss this year because I am mentally stable and can do it this year, earlier I was very busy with my job. “ She added, “Ultimately what I want to do is up to me. The future doesn’t depend on Bigg Boss. After Bigg Boss, I’m going to fight hard for what I want to accomplish in my life. On a personal level, it’s a lifetime experience, there are very fewer people who are kept in this situation and people want to watch them. it’s exciting and at the same time strange too. life would be very different after these 4 months. C it’s great fun for me to know what life and the world will be like after being cut off from the world for 4 months. “ Finally, she spoke about the challenges she is going to face in the house and revealed: “I cannot survive without good food because I am a big foodie. I don’t eat a lot but then I want a little everything. I won’t have coconut water in the morning and I’m also gluten and lactose intolerant so I don’t know how hard it will be for me to survive there. “ ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: I can’t give up on the job offered to me, says Shamita Shetty upon entering Bigg Boss 15 BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

