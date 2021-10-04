Theater Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Getting your head chopped off is seen as the ultimate act of patriarchal shame in frothy new musical Six. It is certainly a history of the English monarchy for people who found the Dynasty– salacious style of The Tudors too intellectual, and your enjoyment may depend on how far puberty goes. The phenomenon that has grown from fringe novelty to London smash and global sensation – let’s avoid the word “viral” – is coming to Broadway with a solid fan base already in place.

It emerges from the hysterical cries with which young women and young gays greet the half-dozen talented performers the instant they take the stage, appearing out of a thicket of smoke adorned with early Renaissance gladiator chic. . The show was originally scheduled to open on March 12, 2020, the night Broadway went dark in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. Now it finally arrives as the first new musical since the extended shutdown, still brilliant and pierced with precision after a year and a half behind schedule.

Clever and quirky at the same time, this is the brainchild of the writing team Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and was first conceived at university as a 2017 project of Cambridge’s Musical Theater Society. for submission to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. A lot Hamilton-lite in its appropriation of an anachronistic pop vernacular and contemporary attitudes to reexamine history, it is also an offshoot of the Time’s Up era in its obligatory reframing of a female-centered narrative separated from the male gaze .

This last aspect seems a tad forced and opportunistic. It’s as if the authors wanted to have it both ways, especially in their treatment of Katherine Howard (Samantha Pauly). Traditionally seen as a promiscuous temptress, she is pictured here with an Ariana Grande-style pink bun and a Barbie body, boasting, “Ever since I was a kid I’ve been driving boys crazy. In her solo, “All You Wanna Do”, she says she learned the “dynamics” at the age of 13 from her music teacher, then scatters a two-way street on the sexual experience as she traces her ascending path from maid of honor to wife No.5. When Henry’s bad character and his rude friends lead her to seek the friendship of a kind courtier, she reverses the perspective to highlight the model of predatory male behavior that brought her to the chopping block.

It’s certainly as legitimate a read of history as anything in this all singing, all dancing Tudor History for Dummies, although Six lack of substance to tap into the debate about men abusing their power for the purposes of sexual coercion with any seriousness.

The musical is most compelling when it’s in wink and carefree mode, as is the case with the delicious Anne Boleyn, played by comedic little firecracker Andrea Macasa, and as a mean girl happily twittering and taking selfies who just want to have fun. “Sorry, not sorry,” the sassy thief sings, with a nod to Demi Lovato in “Don’t Lose Ur Head”.

She recounts snatching Henry from his first wife, Catherine of Aragon (Adrianna Hicks), whose protests in the hard-hitting “No Way” make her ungrateful marriage fun; she was shipped from Spain at age 16 and spent seven years in prison when her originally royal husband croaked in an inconvenient manner. Catherine’s dedication cannot stop Anne’s determination as she causes England to break with the Vatican. “Everyone relax / It’s God’s will,” Macasaet sings with the kind of cheerful self-justification that made Boleyn a popular nationwide choice for execution.

Marlow and Moss (the latter also co-directed with Jamie Armitage) frequently refer to contemporary pop hits, from Spice Girls to Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé. (The opening number, “Ex-Wives,” follows a more traditional route, weaving into the melody of “Greensleeves.”) And each of the six wives receives a “Her-story” biographical dossier in the Reading poster, as well as two popular music artists each credited as his “Queenspiration”.

The influence of some of them is more evident than others; the songs have infectious beats and lyrics that generously sprinkle social media with laughter. So if you LOL in Queens of Yore singing “LOL”, this show is for you. But apart from “Heart of Stone”, the pretty powerful ballad given to Jane Seymour (Abby Mueller), a Debbie Downer who died of complications in childbirth after producing an heir for Henry, the pop pastiche tunes have a similar sound that makes them sound. made to blend into one. Nursery rhymes like “Aragon / Paragon” are generally closer to Scary Spice than Stephen Sondheim, with some, like “funny / convent”, which make your ears bleed.

What primarily sets the signature numbers apart is the bubbly personality imprinted on every woman by the hardworking and attractive performers, who dance and sing like Energizer bunnies with attitude. Well, all except wise Jane, who unleashes an emotional storm, but as Anne takes cruel pleasure in pointing out, “I can’t dance”. Neither Mueller nor choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille do much to refute this, keeping her out of the way for many group formations.

The minimal narrative push comes from a contest to decide which of the women has been the most unlucky, and therefore earns the right to star on “Divorced Beheaded Live!” tower, as well as the crown of the highest historical significance.

“The queen who received the worst hand / The queen with the most difficulties to endure / The queen for whom it didn’t quite go as planned / She will be the one to lead the group.” It is England has an incredible talent-meets-RuPaul’s Drag Race. By the way, this group is a decibel-breaking quartet of musicians called The Ladies in Waiting, led by musical director Julia Schade on the keys.

Each woman can present her case in chronological order, so following Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn and Jane Seymour, who sincerely reminds others that she was “the only one he really loved”, comes the German import, Anna de Clèves (Brittney Mack, lovely).

Before her own number, Anna gets a rowdy intro with “Haus of Holbein”, a house music tour of the famous painter’s studio, during which we learn that Henry has gone to buy a new bride from the portrait gallery of the artist. ‘artist. Think of tinder in oil and tempera. Having chosen Anna, he summoned her to England and quickly declared that she did not live up to his expectations. Coarse.

“You, you said I cheated on you / Cos I, I didn’t look like my profile picture,” Anna sings in one of the funniest songs, “Get Down”. In this hip-hop song, she refuses to be defined as a despised woman, instead highlighting how her wise handling of the situation has enabled her to be the queen of her own castle. She’s a fiery gold digger with a taste for bling that is on display in a fabulous reveal from costume designer Gabriella Slade.

Next comes Katherine Howard, whose encounter with the ax finally gives way to “the one who Lived”, Catherine Parr (Anna Uzele). Her song, “I Don’t Need Your Love,” puts the tone of the series back into reflective mode as the two-time noble widow remembers being forced to deny her true soul mate after her wandering eye. Henry had landed on her.

Parr’s onerous task, which makes the character even trickier than Matron Jane, is to point out the backward ethic of rival women engaged in a bitter battle for supremacy when they should celebrate their solidarity and reaffirm their identity as one another. thing that Henry’s appendages. I’m all for responsible posts, but it’s feminism 101 so fragile it almost feels like an afterthought. It may spark some brotherhood pride in impressionable teenage girls, but it’s all too easy to give this 80-minute skit any semblance of substance.

Not that the high-energy show wasn’t dressed with a lot of flash for Broadway, mostly courtesy of costume designer Slade and lighting designer Tim Deiling, who alternates between arena-style concert beams and the fun LED stylizations of period art, architecture and heraldry. . And set designer Emma Bailey knows you can’t go wrong with a retractable throne or golden confetti cannons.

But that sort of campy vanity was performed with at least as much inventiveness and more authentic charm 16 years ago in the off-Broadway hit. Altar Boyz, in which a group of Christian boys struggled with their souls as they usurped the testosterone-bloated teenage sensations of the ’90s. Six is probably closer to a three, but it’s quite entertaining as the sparkling pop candies wears off. By the time the inevitable remix of the encore kicks off, there should be no shortage of young audiences ready to shout, “Yass, queens!”

Location: Brooks Atkinson Theater, New York

Actors: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele

Directors: Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage

Music, lyrics and book: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss

Scenographer: Emma Bailey

Costume designer: Gabriella Slade

Lighting designer: Tim Deiling

Sound designer: Paul Gatehouse

Musical direction: Julia Schade

Orchestrations: Tom Curran

Music supervisor: Joe Beighton

Choreographer: Carrie-Anne Ingrouille

Executive Producer: Lucas McMahon

Presented by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Kevin McCollum, in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater