Ipswich: Paul Hollywood Show at the 2022 Regent Theater Tour





Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will host a pastry masterclass when he comes to Ipswich next year as part of his new tour. The TV judge will entertain the audience at the Ipswich Regent when he comes to give a live demonstration on Monday, November 7 next year. Working with a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Hollywood will be sharing all of its tricks of the trade with the audience. Speaking of the tour, Hollywood said: This is a really exciting announcement for me. It’s been a few years since I’ve been on tour, so I can’t wait to hit the road and start cooking on stage again. Have fun and you’ll learn a few tips along the way, so this is the perfect recipe for a good night out. You can also watch: The tour begins in Oxford and it will also perform in Newcastle, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Southend and Manchester, among other cities. Ben Hatton, Theater Director at Tour Organizers Cuffe & Taylor, said: “Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time. “Paul is a British pastry legend and I have no doubts that audiences will flock to see him work his magic on stage while conveying some of his famous humor.” Audiences returned to The Regent for good in July with Anton & Giovanni, the first show there in nearly 500 days thanks to the series of Covid blocks. The theater has a busy fall season with comedians Ross Noble, John Bishop and Rob Brydon visiting and performing, including Fascinating Aida. In December, the theater will stage The Magical Music of Harry Potter before the annual pantomime returns for Christmas after a hiatus last year. Mike ‘Squeaky’ McClean is back on scene and directing the cast of Aladdin. Tickets are currently on sale for the ever popular family show. Tickets for the Paul Hollywood show will go on sale in line from 10 a.m. on Friday 8 October.

