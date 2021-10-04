Clermont and Leesburg to host National Night Out events after COVID break





LEESBURG National Night Out, a national campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, returns to Leesburg and Clermont on Tuesday evening. And there are great things planned. Police departments across the country are holding this community event on the first Tuesday in October, but it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at the Leesburg and Clermont Police Department’s National Night Out events. “It hit him hard and very quickly”:Community rally around Howey’s cop battling COVID-19 In the news this week:Meet the New Miss Leesburg, Meagann Goodridge Following:Lake County, Cities Adopt Tax Rates for Fiscal Year 2022 Leesburg At Leesburg Police Department, Sgt. Kim Stewart made National Night Out an annual tradition six years ago when she first took over community services. As she neared retirement in March, she wanted to make sure this year’s event was better than ever, starting with a new location. This year we’re moving the event to Ski Beach to make room for everything we’ve got planned, said Stewart. This is my last and I am extremely proud of this event. We have so much support from our community and we have raised enough money to grow. National Night Out is a family event, and everything is free to the public. In fact, Stewart does not authorize any seller to sell anything. Everything is paid for by community sponsors. Attractions include a new 100ft slide, great for kids and adults alike, 45ft obstacle course, bungee jumping, rock face, carnival games, hot dogs, rides pony and petting zoo, face painting, photo booth, Kona Ice, Mystical Ice Cream, 501st unit, popcorn and cotton candy. Officers from Leesburg will also be there to represent and show off their vehicles and motorcycles. Since we moved to Ski Beach we thought it would be great to have the Cypress Gardens water ski team perform, said Stewart. It will take place around 6 p.m. The event is scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Venetian Gardens Ski Beach – 201 E. Lakeshore Dr. in Leesburg. For more information visitleesburgflorida.gov/calendar. Clermont The Clermont Police Department will also host its National Night at Waterfront Park on Tuesday and invited other local agencies to join in the fun. National Night Outs’ mission is to build neighborhood spirit and camaraderie while sending a message that has collectively taken a stand against crime, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. The Clermont Police Department welcomes everyone to this family event as we strive together to be champions of the Clermont community. The event will feature the very popular Jr. SWAT Course Challenge, which takes kids through obstacle course, tug of war with cops, monkey bars, balance beams and courses low crawl. They will also provide live entertainment, food samples, and meet and greet the officers. The Clermont PD event runs concurrently with the Leesburg event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St. in Clermont. For more information visit clermontfl.gov/events

