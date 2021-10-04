Entertainment
UPJ week 5 results feed: zero value
(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)
Here is a bet that you are sure not to lose! You are also guaranteed not to win, but let’s not dwell on the details here.
In nine seasons of running this contest, I have never seen this. I’ve never seen a game that was so even that both teams were +100 to outright win. You could have bet equal amounts on both teams, and whoever won, you would get your money back exactly. I’ve seen matches where one or both teams were above +100 creating an umpiring situation, but never an absolute push. This game is so safe that you could hide assets in it. I could not resist the collection!
|Gary Stephen
|Central Michigan +100.0 silver line to beat Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH) 28-17
|1.01
|LOSS
|-1.01
|Gary Stephen
|Miami (OH) +100.0 silver line to beat Central Michigan
|Miami (OH) 28-17
|1.01
|TO WIN
|1.01
This brings up something I wanted to talk about. The old dollar spite bet is literally spelled out in the official PYU rules (see rule 9.3), but it never really caught on. Part of the problem, from my perspective, is that malicious betting can be difficult to identify. 1 unit bets can be made for a number of reasons. You could also take a flyer on a longshot, try to meet the weekly wagering requirements, or you go for some sort of small cover bet. For example, this piece made me wonder:
|bullsonparade96
|Navy +15.5 points over central Florida
|Navy 34-30
|4.53
|TO WIN
|4.12
Were you just trying to spend your remaining bankroll, or were you trying land on that specific winning amount?
So, to clarify things, I present to you: The LOL bet.
The LOL bet is made in the amount of 1.01 unit. 1.01 looks like LOL if the L’s are lowercase. A bet of this amount is intended to express resentment, humor, irony, point spread mockery, or other similar sentiment. I hope players will embrace this convention, so that we can start making malicious bets again. I also thought of a way to bring back the degenerate bet of the week, but let’s do one thing at a time.
This week’s winners and point winners:
|dsidwell31
|669.90 (15 points)
|speruche
|529.00 (10 points)
|Lrdnorman
|124.70 (7 points)
|jrjs
|36.36 (5 points)
|Ulhothot
|30.00 (4 points)
For the first time, less than eight players finished the week with a profit, so the sixth place and lower point rewards will not be awarded. But despite the small number of players who took advantage, the list of big individual winning bets this week is long:
|dsidwell31
|Over 52.5 points in Oklahoma-Kansas State game; Alabama -14.0 points over the Mississippi; Over 53.0 points in the Central Florida-Navy game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Oklahoma 37-31; Alabama 42-21; Navy 34-30
|100.00
|TO WIN
|600.00
|speruche
|Less than 68.5 points in South Florida-Southern Methodist game; Less than 80.0 points in the Mississippi-Alabama game; Less than 73.5 points in the Duke-North Carolina game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Southern Methodist 41-17; Alabama 42-21; North Carolina 38-7
|40.00
|TO WIN
|240.00
|speruche
|Less than 64.5 points in the Fresno State-Hawaii game; State of New Mexico +26.5 points over State of San Jose; Over 48.5 points in Old Dominion-Texas-El Paso game (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER)
|Hawaii 27-24; State of San José 37-31; Texas-El Paso 28-21
|40.00
|TO WIN
|240.00
|Ulhothot
|Southern Methodist -20.5 points over South Florida; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Georgia Tech; Minnesota +2.5 points over Purdue (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Southern Methodist 41-17; Pittsburgh 52-21; Minnesota 20-13
|40.00
|TO WIN
|240.00
|LrdNorman
|Navy +550.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Navy 34-30
|35.00
|TO WIN
|192.50
|E-dogg42
|Less than 52.5 points in the game between Washington State and California; Over 45.5 points in Mississippi State-Texas A&M game; Less than 47.5 points in Minnesota-Purdue game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Washington State 21-6; Mississippi State 26-22; Minnesota 20-13
|30.00
|TO WIN
|180.00
|speruche
|Over 51.5 points in Northwestern-Nebraska game; Penn State -12.0 points over Indiana; Over 51.5 points in Connecticut-Vanderbilt game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Nebraska 56-6; Pennsylvania State 24-0; Vanderbilt 30-28
|27.40
|TO WIN
|164.40
|speruche
|Over 51.5 points in Connecticut-Vanderbilt game; Penn State -12.0 points over Indiana; Over 51.5 points in Northwestern-Nebraska game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Vanderbilt 30-28; Pennsylvania State 24-0; Nebraska 56-6
|27.40
|TO WIN
|164.40
|mcgies852
|Texas -4.0 points over Texas Christian; Kansas State +10.5 points over Oklahoma; Michigan +1.0 points over Wisconsin (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER)
|Texas 32-27; Oklahoma 37-31; Michigan 38-17
|25.00
|TO WIN
|150.00
|mcgies852
|Cincinnati -2.5 points on Notre Dame; Texas -4.0 points over Texas Christian; Michigan +1.0 points over Wisconsin (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER)
|Cincinnati 24-13; Texas 32-27; Michigan 38-17
|25.00
|TO WIN
|150.00
|under cover
|Ohio State -15.0 points over Rutgers; Alabama -14.0 points over the Mississippi (WIN, WIN)
|Ohio State 52-13; Alabama 42-21
|50.00
|TO WIN
|130.00
|Defin
|Syracuse +5.5 points over Florida State
|Florida State 33-30
|75.00
|TO WIN
|68.18
|dsidwell31
|Less than 64.5 points in the Fresno State-Hawaii game; More than 51.5 points in the game between the State of New Mexico and the State of San Jose; Over 55.5 points in Arizona State-UCLA game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Hawaii 27-24; State of San José 37-31; Arizona State 42-23
|11.32
|TO WIN
|67.92
|brian19
|Iowa -3.5 points over Maryland; Over 48.0 points in Iowa-Maryland game (WIN, WIN)
|Iowa 51-14; Iowa 51-14
|25.00
|TO WIN
|65.00
|LrdNorman
|Nevada +185.0 money line to beat Boise State
|Neva 41-31
|35.00
|TO WIN
|64.75
|dsidwell31
|Southern Methodist -21.0 points over South Florida
|Southern Methodist 41-17
|63.68
|TO WIN
|57.89
|speruche
|Navy +550.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Navy 34-30
|10:00 a.m.
|TO WIN
|55.00
The last few games had a lot of impact. By the end of the night, several players were still having live parlays, many of which arrived ashore in the wee hours. Bad beat stories went to bullsonparade96 (USF was supposed to cover 600) and E-dogg42 (had UCLA in several parlays that would have added around 300).
By the way, it looks like Sperruche made the same bet twice, for the same amount, and won both. I have confirmed that this is not a website error. He entered it twice, at two different times of the day. I guess he wanted to make more money on it. This is allowed.
Overall silver ranking:
|speruche
|2478.61
|mcgies852
|1552.82
|Lrdnorman
|1393.11
|E-dogg42
|1391.46
|dsidwell31
|1208.54
|Gibbsak
|1117.73
|mmmmmuzzles
|1114.55
|Gary Stephen
|1065.58
|Andrewpina
|958.18
|anthonyvito
|934.09
|jrjs
|877.82
|jjlovecub
|818.00
|Danj725
|800.53
|HerdCountry941
|799.77
|Elliot Moore
|789.47
|Ulhothot
|776.18
|bullsonparade96
|772.24
|Gym399
|756.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|689.02
|brian19
|619.29
|under cover
|583.76
|camweed12
|504.55
|McIntyre2K
|458.32
|Defin
|199.91
sperruche took a huge lead after last weekend’s success. dsidwell31 has also taken a big step forward. Almost everyone lost this week, but most of the losses were small so the overall race looks a lot like last week.
Ranking of points:
|PLAYERS
|TOTAL
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|WEEK 4
|WEEK 5
|speruche
|42
|7
|15
|ten
|ten
|bullsonparade96
|30
|15
|15
|e-dogg42
|24
|3
|3
|3
|15
|LrdNorman
|18
|5
|1
|5
|7
|sink31
|15
|15
|mcgies852
|14
|4
|ten
|Ulhothot
|12
|1
|7
|4
|McIntyre2K7
|ten
|ten
|under cover
|ten
|ten
|anthonyvito
|8
|1
|7
|Elliot Moore
|8
|5
|1
|2
|Gibbsak
|8
|1
|5
|2
|jrjs
|7
|1
|1
|5
|mmmmmuzzles
|7
|7
|danj725
|5
|2
|3
|Gary Stephen
|5
|1
|4
|HerdCountry941
|5
|1
|4
|Andrewpina
|4
|4
|camweed12
|2
|2
|brian19
|1
|1
|jjlovecub
|1
|1
Speruche has had four big consecutive weeks and is also taking a solid lead in the points race. But E-dogg42 was actually threatening to take the lead until the end of the matches. But his parlay at UCLA didn’t come in, and some later WAC and Penn State parlays did come into play, so the leaderboard is what you see now. But you can see the week-to-week gains start to climb up the leaderboard with more points.
The biggest domestic game of Week 6 is Penn State-Iowa. Alabama-Texas A&M, Mississippi-Arkansas and Georgia-Auburn are also present. USF is on leave this week. All other AAC teams play conference games: Houston-Tulane Thursday, Temple-Cincinnati Friday, and the rest Saturdays: SMU-Navy, Memphis-Tulsa and ECU-Central Florida.
