Damian Lewis discusses the future of billions

Damian Lewis is not an actor who is afraid the audience won’t like him, said Brian Koppelman, who is showrunner with David Levien. He’s ready to play the character in as caustic a way as the character demands, and he’s confident that if he’s true to that, he’ll connect with the audience.

But after 60 episodes of elaborate, sometimes impenetrable blueprints and Chuck and Ax clashing in various configurations, Lewis was ready to move on.

It’s hard to keep mining creatively, he said. We know who he is.

And after six years of straight months in New York filming billions, he plans to stay close to his home and his two teenagers after we had a sadness in our family, he said, saying reference to McCrory’s death at age 52 from cancer.

It’s a topic he hesitates to talk about, its normal expansion giving way to jerky responses. He wants to stay in London for the foreseeable future for obvious reasons, he said. Of course.

Lewis said McCrory’s death did not explain his departure from Billions. He initially signed for five seasons and always assumed that would be enough, he said. Koppelman said the show, which premiered in 2016, has been preparing for Axes’ departure for several years.

But that does explain why Lewis has spent much of the last few episodes appearing from a distance. The cast and crew flew to England to shoot scenes that were framed in the show as a stint for Ax in Covid quarantine. (Lewis returned to New York for part of the final episode.)