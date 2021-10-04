News from the community of the region | News, Sports, Jobs

Sale of Philoptochos gyroscopes on Tuesday

to the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity

STEUBENVILLE – The Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity will be holding their monthly gyroscope sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church, located at 300 S. Fourth St.

Gyroscopes cost $ 8 each. There will be a charge of 25 cents for the additional tzatziki sauce. Kouroulakia (twist cookies) are $ 7 a dozen.

Shipping is free for orders of four or more gyroscopes. Orders will be accepted on the day of the sale by phone at (740) 282-9835 or by fax at (740) 282-2091. A minimum period of 20 minutes for the processing of orders by telephone or fax is requested.

The Saint-Joseph school worker having the Oktoberfest on Saturday

WEIRTON – St. Joseph the Worker School, 151 Michael Way, Weirton, will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The festivities will include food trucks, inflatables, domestic and craft beer, face painting, vendors and music from the Verdict group.

Libraries offer fitness videos

courses for seniors

WELLSBURG – The Brooke County Public Library and its Follansbee branch present Geri-Fit video fitness classes for seniors from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Participants should bring a set of 2 or 3 pound dumbbells, an elastic band and a water bottle. There are no dancing or aerobics steps to learn, and participants do not need to get to the floor for the exercises, which can be performed at their own pace.

To register, dial (304) 737-1551 ext. 106.

Crusader 5K Run / Walk, Little Saints Sprint scheduled for October 16

STEUBENVILLE – The seventh annual Crusader 5K Run / Walk and Little Saints Sprint will be held on October 16 on the scenic grounds and trails of the Catholic Central High School Sports Complex in Steubenville.

Chip timing services and online race results will be available for 5K. Prizes will be awarded to the best male and female rider in the general classification, as well as to the best male and female rider in each age category. The best graduates of each age group in the Little Saints Sprint will receive an award. Those who register by today will receive a free t-shirt.

Pre-registration for the 5K run / walk is $ 20 for adults and $ 10 for students. The Little Saints Sprint for preschool and elementary school children is free. On-site registration is $ 25 for adults and $ 15 for students. Register online through October 15 at runsignup.com or pick up a registration form at Bishop John King Mussio Elementary or Secondary Schools.

On-site registration on race day begins at 8 a.m. The 5K run / walk starts at 9:00 a.m., the Little Saints Sprint begins at 10:15 a.m., with an award ceremony for all races immediately after.

The CCHS Sports Complex is located at 2103 St. Charles Drive, behind the Carriage Inn. The race will take place rain or shine. All profits will be donated to Catholic schools in Steubenville. For more information, call (740) 346-0028 or visit facebook.com/crusader5K.

Three Score Seniors will have a Halloween-themed reunion

WEIRTON – President Kathy McCarrick opened the September meeting of the Three Score Seniors Group. Jane Watson gave a reading titled “Find peace”, and Bob Watson gave the invocation.

Entertainment President Mary Ellen Groves presented Jack Giacomel Entertainment for the evening. Carrie Oliver will perform in October.

The reports were presented by Barbara Purks, Secretary, who read the August minutes, and by Treasurer George Pohlman.

Sunshine President Winnie Kemp reported on cards sent and birthdays celebrated.

Membership President Brenda Edwards counted 78 paid members. McCarrick, president of the house, used a fall and sports theme for the decorations.

The president of reservations, Vivian Weigel, noted that there were 58 reservations. It featured guests Joann Kerr and Jack Casella (who became a member) Michael and Marlene Runkle guests; Bonnie Celone, guest of Linda Walter, Rob Klepadlo, guest of Walt and Mary Margaret Klepadlol and Barb Jenelle, guest of Billie Dietz.

Halloween will be the theme of the October meeting. Members are encouraged to wear costumes.

Historian Lee Edwards had updated some of the albums on display.

Kathy McCarrick introduced the nominating committee Dorothy Ginier, Tony LaRosa, Bob and Lea Shirer and Josi Elliott. The positions to be filled are those of president, vice-president and secretary.

Hospitality President Jim Hare, with assistance from Lee Edwards, presented awards to Josi Elliott, Dorothy Ginier, Jim Pryor and Simone Edwards. The 50/25/25 donated by Lee Edwards and Larry Purks went to Winnie Kemp and Lee Edwards. Betty Virtue and Brenda Edwards presented Undo gift certificates to Leonard Ginier and McCarrick and Moms to Lester Fridley and Mary Ann Tassey.

Bob Shirer gave the blessing.

Weir High School Class of 1970 Wednesday dinner reunion

WEIRTON – The Weir High School class of 1970 will be hosting their monthly Oktoberfest dinner reunion at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gee’s Pub and Cafe on Pennsylvania Avenue, Weirton.

All classmates and spouses / guests are welcome.