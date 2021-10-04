Entertainment
#WhereAre They Series: Love to play, but I chose the story over the game, says Jhanak Shukla | Bollywood
Jhanak Shukla started her acting career as co-star of Shah Rukh Khans in Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003 as the adorable Gia Kapur and followed it with a very successful stint on television Karishma kaa karishma like the cute human robot.
Speaking of being famous as a child actor, she says: It was very different and but my parents and the people around me didn’t make me feel very different. School mein bhi koi mujhe sarr pe chadha ke nahi rakhta tha. I was treated like a normal child. I used to participate in plays and play supporting roles in them.
Shukla says she continued her education but enjoyed life as an actress.
The best part of being an actor was that I got to travel to different places and meet people. It is something that you experience much later in your life. Mujhe woh sab bachpan mein mila. The exhibition was amazing. I also remember that I was pampered a lot on the sets. I will say it was a normal life but with a twist. I always felt good, there was never a dull moment, she recalls.
But Shukla has been far from the big screen. I count Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma kaa karishma like my official acting roles. After that I did a lot of commercials and a movie called Deadline in 2006, as well as a stint on an episode of the Gumrah TV show. I remember telling my mom (actor Supriya Shukla) that I wanted to do it and she knew someone and helped test for the role. But I was in 10th grade at the time, shares Shukla, now 25.
No actor, but academia and entrepreneurship found a place in his heart as he grew up. She said she felt more inclined to study than to the big screen.
My parents told me that I had to finish my studies first. They also told me that I had to prepare myself and be well prepared before I became an adult. They told me that ease hi nahi ghuss jaana hai agar career banana hai toh. They told me to finish my studies and then to become an actor. But by then, I had developed a strong love for history. Playing ka shauk hai but I chose the story over the comedy. I then did my masters in archeology and I had to go abroad to continue my studies in the field but the pandemic hit Shukla Street.
But she is now pursuing her MBA and running a lifestyle conservation portal. Studies are never lost. If I am educated enough, I will be able to make more informed decisions, she adds.
She has big plans for her future and comedy is featured there as well. I want to do a lot of things..i also want to open a cafe but uske liye mujhe paise chahiye. I want to do so badly and it’s both a good and a bad thing. I am not very clear on things. I keep trying new things, she finished.
