How OTT Culture Helped Boost Acting Careers, Content Catalog | Web series

Renowned stars from the world of showbiz participated in insightful discussions on the evolution of entertainment and creative content across platforms, and their thoughts on the way forward for the entertainment industry during the inaugural edition of HT Nxt.

The evolution of cinema

Making movies today is not the same as it was before, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said as he took part in a chat with his daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha.

It’s a change for the better. Pehle superstars are heroes, kayi baar bhi directors Bimal Roy, Dulal Guha, Hrishikesh Mukherjee Aaj teamwork bol raha hai. Kaafi badlaav aa gaya hai films banana ke tareeke mein. The engagement may not be so strong anymore, but people are working hard, especially the newcomers, Shatrughan said.

Sonakshi, however, said today’s generation’s levels of engagement were not lower than their predecessors. There was more preparation earlier, because the technology was not too advanced. Now there are more tools for composing, making movies, etc. Because of this, our so called mehnate is less, but the commitment is the same.

When asked which era is best, his daughters Shatrughan laughed and said it was hard to choose. Har time ka apna more aur less hota hai. Hamare time mein teen-chaar change karte the, dates ki kami hoti thi. Aaj tak afsos hai aur khushi bhi. I couldn’t do Sholay because I couldn’t give them the dates they needed. But I’m glad that if I couldn’t do it, it gave India an icon and a great actor, Amitabh Bachchan, he said.

OTT as a game changer

The rise in popularity of OTT media has given actors more opportunities to prove their talents. HT NxT brought together four of the media’s most popular names today: Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat, who said there are many genres that are lucky enough to come forward on OTT.

Due to digital platforms, people were watching content outside of India. They started to wonder why don’t we deliver the same kind of content? Ahlawat said, adding that writers and creators now have more freedom to create what they want and how they want. Pointing out that accessibility has also increased, Kulhari added, “A lot of stereotypes are being broken, a lot of new things are coming into the industry. It is a great moment for us and the public.

The cast discussed how they now have a wider range of projects to choose from, as there is so much to offer.

Being demanding is a very individual thing. It depends on where you are in life mentally and emotionally, whether you have dates or not, whether the money is good or not. There are many reasons. It’s not just an OTT thing. When I didn’t have a lot of work, I was selective, and now when I have a lot more work, I’m always like that, Gupta said.

Kulhari also expressed his satisfaction with the evolution of the representation of women because of the OTT. The quality of writing is improving and women are entering the OTT space, she said.

Online is the future

One of today’s biggest social media influencers, Prajakta Koli, popular for her YouTube channel Mostly Sane, spoke about how content is the future and nothing else will ever work.

Emphasizing how this is what helped her stay in the game, the 28-year-old said I hit a major content block once and was about to give up. . But I continued to stream content and it helped keep me afloat. Consistency helps. I think our audience is very smart. They are well aware of every click, like, dislike, comment. As a creator, never take them for granted.

She said she no longer focuses on the comments she receives on social media. It doesn’t affect me at this point in life. Three years ago I was obsessed with this wondering why a video had 50,000 fewer views, happy when I had 4,000 more followers. I don’t want to sound judgmental, but I’ve reached a point where there is neither big nor small. Four millions [followers] It might be huge for us, but 60-70% of the country has no idea who I am, she said.