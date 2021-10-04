8 arrested in a cruise drug trafficking case; Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, “consumed charas”

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, 23, and seven others on Sunday after a raid at a party on Saturday night on a cruise ship bound for Goa. Khan was booked for consuming charas.

Of the eight arrested, Khan, his friend and film actor Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were presented to court and remanded in custody until Monday. Dhamecha is said to be the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh and Merchant the son of a timber businessman.

See also: Live updates from the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan



Five more Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested on Sunday evening; they will be presented to court on Monday.

The Cordelia Cruises cruise liner, carrying between 800 and 1,000 passengers, left Mumbai after a dozen people were arrested by the BCN on Saturday evening and around 200 decided not to continue the journey. He will be back in town on Monday morning. NCB officials said they were carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

BCN claimed to have seized 13 g of cocaine, 21 g of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 g of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. In the remand request seeking custody of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, the agency said the trio were arrested for consuming, selling and buying contraband punishable under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. (NDPS). An official said, however, that Khan was reserved solely for consumption under section 27 of the NDPS Act, which carries a maximum sentence of one year or a fine of up to Rs 20,000.



Aryan apologetics

The Cordelia Cruises cruise liner, which had between 800 and 1,000 passengers, mostly from northern India, left Mumbai after a dozen people were arrested by the NCB on Saturday evening and around 200 decided not to continue the journey. He will be back in town on Monday morning. NCB officials said they were carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



BCN claimed to have seized 13 g of cocaine, 21 g of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 g of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. In the remand request seeking custody of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, the agency said the trio were arrested for consuming, selling and buying contraband under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 ( NDPS). An official said, however, that Khan was restricted for consumption only under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, which carries a maximum penalty of one year or a fine of up to 20,000. Rs.

Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested on Saturday evening and questioned at the NCB office at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai. Khan apologized when we asked him to accompany us to the NCB office, an official said.

They were taken for a physical at JJ Hospital at 4 p.m. Sunday. Khan wore a black t-shirt and cap and wore a face mask. They were brought back to the NCB office within 40 minutes and brought to a holiday court at 7 p.m. NCB officials said they did not recover any contraband from Khan, but found a small amount of charas in the merchants’ shoes. The duo shared a room in the cruise liner, NCB said.

The referral request presented to the court said the BCN had found WhatsApp chats clearly showing the connection between those arrested with vendors and hawkers on a regular basis. BCN lawyer Advait Sethna argued for their custody, while Satish Maneshinde said police pre-trial detention for a bail-out offense would be unfair.



Khan and Merchant were granted free entry to the cruise liner and organizers were hoping to capitalize on the former’s celebrity quotient to promote their business interests, an official said. There were six organizers for the trip who had charged between Rs 60,000 and Rs 3 lakh for a ticket. Late participants were charged more. The cruise ship was almost packed and about 1,300 people had booked. Most of them were from northern India, an official said. The Austrian owner of the vessel has been summoned, an NCB officer said.

Officials said they were working on reports of drugs being consumed and raided the Cordelia Cruises cruise liner. We have been working on it for 15 days. We visited the international cruise terminal, pretended to be passengers and upon entering the ship revealed our identity to private security guards, an official said.

BCN said that in the rooms they found materials to facilitate drug use like ready-to-roll joints, paper, etc. Therefore, we need to establish whether the organizers were not aware of the drug use, an official said.

Jurgen Bailom, CEO and Chairman of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said in a statement: I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, related to this incident. This incident is against the grain and far removed from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. At Cordelia Cruises we condemn all such acts and we will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nevertheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending its support and cooperating with the authorities.



1 / 6 Bollywood debut drug arrest: 5 times Aryan Khan made headlines Left arrow Right arrow Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan often makes headlines. Let’s take a look at 5 of those times when the star kid got the talk on the internet Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan often makes headlines. Let’s take a look at 5 of those times when the star kid got the talk on the internet Read moreRead less

In 2004, Aryan Khan collaborated with his father Shah Rukh Khan and dubbed for the Hindi version of The Incredibles, “Hum Hain Lajawab”. While Shah Rukh lent his voice for the character of ‘Lajawab’ (Mr. Incredible), Aryan dubbed for the character of his son ‘Tej’ (Dash) in the film. Apparently, it was also Aaryan’s first showbiz project. In 2004, Aryan Khan collaborated with his father Shah Rukh Khan and voiced for the Hindi version of The Incredibles, Hum Hain Lajawab. While Shah Rukh lent his voice for the character of Lajawab (Mr. Incredible), Aryan dubbed the character of Tej (Dash) in the film. Apparently, it was also Aaryan’s first showbiz project. Read moreRead less

On October 3, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan for drug trafficking. NCB agents raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, where several people were arrested for questioning after illegal drugs were recovered at a party. On October 3, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Shah Rukh Khans Aryan for drug trafficking. NCB agents raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, where several people were arrested for questioning after illegal drugs were recovered at a party. Read moreRead less

Shah Rukh Khan’s son and Saif Ali Khan’s son are close friends. Once, when Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan were spotted partying together, internet users started making memes about making “Kal Ho Na Ho 2” their first film. Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together in “Kal Ho Na Ho”. Shah Rukh Khan’s son and Saif Ali Khan’s son are close friends. Once, when Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan were spotted partying together, internet users started making memes about Kal Ho Na Ho 2 being their first movie. Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together at Kal Ho Na Ho. Read moreRead less

When SRK was asked about his son’s early days, he revealed that Aryan didn’t like being an actor, and even he feels the same. “I don’t think he has what it takes to be an actor maybe and he made it himself.” King Khan also shared that Aryan doesn’t want to act primarily because he will be compared to him (SRK) every time. “Each time, I will be compared to you. If I’m successful, it won’t be because I’m good at it. It’ll be, “Oh, he’s obviously her son, so he’s going to be fine.” It’s in the genes! And he said, “If I don’t do right, it will always be, ‘My God, look at him. What his father did and look at him. What he does!”.” So he says I don’t want to be in this position. When SRK was asked about his son’s early days, he revealed that Aryan didn’t like being an actor, and even he feels the same. I don’t think he has what it takes to be an actor maybe and he did it himself. King Khan also shared that Aryan doesn’t want to act primarily because hell is compared to him (SRK) every time. Each time, I will be compared to you. If I’m doing well, it won’t be because I’m good at it. It will be, Oh, obviously it’s his son, so he’ll be fine. It’s in the genes !. And he said, If I don’t do right, it always will be, God, look at it. What his father did and look at him. What he does!. So he says I don’t want to be in this position. Read moreRead less

The father-son duo collaborated again in 2009 for the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’. While King Khan dubbed and lent his voice for Mufasa, his son Aryan dubbed for the character of Simmba. The father-son duo collaborated again in 2009 for the Hindi version of The Lion King. While King Khan dubbed and lent his voice for Mufasa, his son Aryan dubbed for the character of Simmbas. Read moreRead less Share this on: FacebookTwitterPintrest



