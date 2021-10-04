Entertainment
8 arrested in a cruise drug trafficking case; Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, “consumed charas”
Of the eight arrested, Khan, his friend and film actor Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were presented to court and remanded in custody until Monday. Dhamecha is said to be the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh and Merchant the son of a timber businessman.
Five more Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested on Sunday evening; they will be presented to court on Monday.
The Cordelia Cruises cruise liner, carrying between 800 and 1,000 passengers, left Mumbai after a dozen people were arrested by the BCN on Saturday evening and around 200 decided not to continue the journey. He will be back in town on Monday morning. NCB officials said they were carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
BCN claimed to have seized 13 g of cocaine, 21 g of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 g of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. In the remand request seeking custody of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, the agency said the trio were arrested for consuming, selling and buying contraband punishable under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. (NDPS). An official said, however, that Khan was reserved solely for consumption under section 27 of the NDPS Act, which carries a maximum sentence of one year or a fine of up to Rs 20,000.
Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested on Saturday evening and questioned at the NCB office at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai. Khan apologized when we asked him to accompany us to the NCB office, an official said.
They were taken for a physical at JJ Hospital at 4 p.m. Sunday. Khan wore a black t-shirt and cap and wore a face mask. They were brought back to the NCB office within 40 minutes and brought to a holiday court at 7 p.m. NCB officials said they did not recover any contraband from Khan, but found a small amount of charas in the merchants’ shoes. The duo shared a room in the cruise liner, NCB said.
The referral request presented to the court said the BCN had found WhatsApp chats clearly showing the connection between those arrested with vendors and hawkers on a regular basis. BCN lawyer Advait Sethna argued for their custody, while Satish Maneshinde said police pre-trial detention for a bail-out offense would be unfair.
Khan and Merchant were granted free entry to the cruise liner and organizers were hoping to capitalize on the former’s celebrity quotient to promote their business interests, an official said. There were six organizers for the trip who had charged between Rs 60,000 and Rs 3 lakh for a ticket. Late participants were charged more. The cruise ship was almost packed and about 1,300 people had booked. Most of them were from northern India, an official said. The Austrian owner of the vessel has been summoned, an NCB officer said.
Officials said they were working on reports of drugs being consumed and raided the Cordelia Cruises cruise liner. We have been working on it for 15 days. We visited the international cruise terminal, pretended to be passengers and upon entering the ship revealed our identity to private security guards, an official said.
BCN said that in the rooms they found materials to facilitate drug use like ready-to-roll joints, paper, etc. Therefore, we need to establish whether the organizers were not aware of the drug use, an official said.
Jurgen Bailom, CEO and Chairman of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said in a statement: I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, related to this incident. This incident is against the grain and far removed from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. At Cordelia Cruises we condemn all such acts and we will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nevertheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending its support and cooperating with the authorities.
