The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast: Where You Saw The Actors Before The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast: Where You Saw The Actors Before

With The walking dead growing as big as he did during his run, it was only a matter of time before he received multiple fallout. Fear the living dead came first, but now, since last year, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond became the newest addition to The walking dead world, with Season 2 premiering on AMC on Sunday, October 3.

But with a decent ensemble cast in this show, where could you have seen these actors before? If you’re wondering why they might seem so familiar to you, take a look at where you might have seen The Walking Dead: The World Beyond thrown before.

(Image credit: AMC)

Aliyah Royale (Iris Bennett)

First up, we have Iris, an aspiring scientist and high school student, played by the wonderful Aliyah Royale. Although she is young and hasn’t done as much in the industry as some of her co-stars, you might have seen her on the TV series before, The Red line, play Jira Calder-Brenn.

Royale has also appeared in several television shows, such as Major crimes, Mann and his wife, and appeared in a few TV movies. However, hopefully now, after her starring role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we can see it in many other projects in the future.

(Image credit: AMC)

Alexa Mansour (Hope Bennett)

Next, Hope Bennett, Iris’ adopted sister, is played by Alexa Mansour, who appeared in a few shows and movies before her role in The Living Dead: The World Beyond. Monsour had starred in several TV shows, such as the medical drama, The Resident, Team Seal, and more. She also had a starring role as Emma in Reception before nightfall.

Her greatest merit in the film industry was playing Erica Dunne in the horror movie , Friendless: Dark Web. With how good she is at this horror tv show , I wouldn’t mind seeing her in more spooky movies.

(Image credit: AMC)

Hal Cumpston (Silas Plaskett)

Then we have Silas Plaskett, a teenager who was transferred to the campus colony after committing a pretty serious offense. As for actor Hal Cumpston, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond is Silas’ first leading role in a television series. While he was in the movie Bilche (which he also wrote) and played Zack Marconi in the miniseries, Nine perfect strangers, the AMC series is where Cumpston really shone, and hopefully I can see more of it soon.

(Image credit: AMC)

Nicolas Cantu (Elton Ortiz)

Elton Ortiz is the brains of all these young teens, looking at the world in a more analytical way than a survivalist, and he’s played by Nicolas Cantu. Before his role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Cantu has been quite active in Hollywood, especially with voice acting.

He has had roles in several animated TV shows, such as Lego Star Wars: The Adventures of Freemaker, Future-Worm !, the Disney TV Show , Sofia the first, restarting The Powerpuff Girls, and more. However, one of his biggest voice roles was playing Gumball on The amazing world of Gumball, a role he would express from start to finish.

Cantu has also made live appearances on television shows, including series like The Good Place, Ravens Home, The Rookie, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and others. With how awesome he is like Ortiz in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, I’m sure Hell will be a star long after the show ends.

(Image credit: AMC)

Nico Tortorella (Félix Carlucci)

Felix Carlucci, played by Nico Tortorella, is the Campus Colony security chief, and had a surprisingly heartfelt story. Tortorella has been in the industry for quite some time and has appeared in a few movies and TV shows.

On the cinema side, they made an appearance in the Scream franchisee in Scream 4, as good as Fluidity, and Intrusion. On television, Tortorella has had lead roles in shows like The Beautiful Life: TBL, Make It or Break It, What follows, and the series directed by Hilary Duff, Younger. With The Walking Dead: The World Beyond giving him a major role, I can’t wait to see what Nico Tortorella will do next.

(Image credit: AMC)

Annet Mahendru (Jennifer “Huck” Mallick)

In every community there are always security guards, and Jennifer is one of them in The Living Dead: The World Beyond. Annet Mahendru plays her in the series and has been active in the world of film and television for some time. She has starred in a number of short films and has also had roles in films like Bridge and tunnel and Penguins of Madagascar.

His biggest role on television elsewhere The Walking Dead: The World Beyond plays the role of Nina Sergeevna Krilova in the Drama FX Americans. She also made appearances in The next, tyrant and Neo Yokio. And she starred on shows like The Romanoffs, lethal weapon, the Shonda rhime spectacle, Grey’s Anatomy, The blacklist, among others.

(Image credit: AMC)

Julia Ormond (Elizabeth Kublek)

Then we have Julia Ormond, who plays Elizabeth Kublek and is a lieutenant colonel of the CRM, otherwise known as the Civic Republic Military.

Ormond was active in television and film for some time before his role in The Living Dead: The World Beyond. Some of his greatest films have been the biographical feature film, My week with Marilyn, Legends of the Fall, First Knight, Sabrina, The Barber of Siberia, Ladies in Black, Reunion and more.

When it comes to television, Ormond won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture in the HBO Movie, Grandin Temple. She has also appeared in a variety of television shows including, but not limited to, CSI: New York, the Showtime Series , Nurse Jackie, the fantasy series , Witches of the East End, Incorporated, Forever, and the mini-series, Gold digger.

(Image credit: AMC)

Joe Holt (Leopold “Leo” Bennett)

Next is Joe Holt, who plays Leo in The Living Dead: The World Beyond. Leo is Iris and Hope’s adoptive father, and is also a scientist, just like his daughter wants to be. Joe Holt, before playing Leo on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has been super active in the television business, appearing on several shows.

Holt has had several roles on shows like Prison Break, As the world turns, Law and order, by proxy, Trois-Rivières, Franklin and Bash, Scandal, Delilah, and more, playing recurring or leading roles on each. Joe Holt has also appeared in several hit shows, such as The right place, the Grey’s Anatomy spin off, Station 19, and many more. While he hasn’t been so active in film, there’s no denying that television has been his home for a long time, and you’ve probably seen him pop up a couple of times before.

(Image credit: AMC)

Natalie Gold (Lyla Belshaw)

Then we have Lyla Belshaw, a CRM scientist, and one of Leos’ colleagues, played by the wonderful Natalie Gold. The actress has appeared in several movies and TV series which you might recognize. This includes the romantic comedy , Love and other drugs, the Will smith -dramatic film directed, Collateral beauty, the Netflix movie, The land of stable habits and more.

On television, Gold played a notable role in a conspiratorial thriller show, Rubicon, but also appeared in several other series. This includes a main part of Alpha House, a recurring role on Guiding light, a recurring role on the hit the HBO show, Succession , and many more. She also starred in television series like New Amsterdam, the Amazon Original Series , Sneaky Pete, and more.

(Image credit: AMC)

Jelani Alladin (Will Campbell)

Will Campbell, a former Campus Colony security guard, is played by Jelani Alladin in The Living Dead: The World Beyond. Alladin primarily dabbled in television during his time in the industry, appearing in some television shows.

This includes The Weirdos Next Door, FBI, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and others. Hopefully after his role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we might see it appearing a bit more on our televisions – and maybe even on movie screens – soon enough.

(Image credit: AMC)

Ted Sutherland (Percy)

Last but not least, we have Percy, Tony’s nephew in The Walking Dead: The World Beyond who is abandoned by his parents. Ted Sutherland portrays the teenage character on the series and has been active in both television and film.

Along with television, Sutherland had a leading role in the television series, To augment, as well as appearing as Elliot Patterson in Patrol of fate. He also had a few more prominent appearances on shows like Madam Secretary, FBI, Instinct and more.

Ted Sutherland doesn’t have as many credits in film as he does on TV, but his few credits are important – he played young Nick Goode in the Netflix hit horror series, Fear street , at a time Street of Fear: Part Two – 1978 and Fear Street: Part Three – 1666, so if you’ve had the chance to watch recent Netflix movies, you’ve seen it before. I hope that after his role in The Walking Dead: The World Beyond we might see it a bit more in the future.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond Certainly has a large, talented cast, so it’s no surprise you’ve probably seen them elsewhere before. But let’s talk about what really matters: How good are they at killing walkers?