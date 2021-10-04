Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Tamannaah Bhatia have a no-kissing policy on screen

Ritesh Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Tamannaah Bhatia are the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. The actors have made great strides and are known for their incredible acting skills. The actors have also appeared in numerous films and are known for their fabulous roles in their films. They are simply fabulous and amazed us with their breathtaking journey in their Bollywood industry. Actors have always given amazing roles and they fit right into any given role.

Actors have also become popular and have a large number of fans. Actors are loved for their incredible talent and fans love to see them on screen and their performances and roles are appreciated by their fans. According to mensxp.com, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Tamannaah Bhatia have refused to do onscreen kissing scenes and have strictly said no to these types of roles and scenes. The actors are uncomfortable and have maintained the rule of not kissing onscreen.

The actors have just given their opinion and they are not against it, but they do not feel comfortable doing it. There are several other Bollywood actors who also said no to the kissing scenes onscreen. Actors come to impress their fans and they manage to make their fans happy with their fun loving acting skills.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebrities.

Also read: Tired of wearing the same clothes? Steal these looks from Hina Khan’s Instagram feed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not those of IWMBuzz.