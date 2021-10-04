Entertainment
A bag returns from the year 2000
Fashion week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. So as part of a new series, Wow Moment, shines a light on things we’ve seen on the catwalks that have thrilled or mystified us.
PARIS The new Valentino bracelet bag is meant to be seen in motion, the wind rippling through its ostrich feathers, the light capturing the sheen of its silk satin and the sparkle of its embroidered crystals as it sways beneath. the hand of a glamorous person. (This person might not be naturally or holistically glamorous, but the bag alone could.)
It is decadent. It’s sewing. It is also not technically new.
The piece, which appeared at the Valentinos Spring 2022 show on Friday night, is a reproduction of a bag designed by the brand’s founder, Valentino Garavani, in 2000, one of many items that current designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, said he had decided needed to be seen and worn again. She was remade (not redesigned) as part of her Valentino Archive project, which also resurrected and then reproduced for this show a set of miniskirts from the 1960s and airy dresses from the 1970s.
The 2021 version of the bracelet bag appeared in neon green and purple, matching the electrified colors used for oversized shirts and pleated dresses throughout the collection. Its 900 gradient-hued ostrich feathers were reminiscent of the large, much applauded, jellyfish-like design, designed by Philip Treacy Hats that Valentino debuted in his couture collection a few years ago. More difficult to see on the catwalk, the bags adorned with snakes, another original Valentino motif wrapped around the top of the handle of the metal bracelet, which the brand claimed was made of 295 Swarovski crystals and green enamel to recreate the scales of the snake.
Given the current thirst of the public wearing clothing for all things Y2K, it’s no surprise that one of Valentino Archive’s most eye-catching pieces has come from the Couture 2000 collection.
Yet there is something timeless about the flamboyant design; glamor is glamor, and it is also not surprising that Elizabeth Taylor owned two of the original bracelet bags. They were auctioned off after his death for $ 9,000 in Brown and $ 13,750 in pink.
While the price of the new bag was not immediately available, the style (or a disturbingly similar copy) sometimes appears on resale websites, as a coral version in mint condition. it’s old on Poshmark for $ 1,450, probably a good deal, comparatively.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/03/style/handbag-valentino-paris-fashion-week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]