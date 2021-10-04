A bag returns from the year 2000

Fashion week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. So as part of a new series, Wow Moment, shines a light on things we’ve seen on the catwalks that have thrilled or mystified us.

PARIS The new Valentino bracelet bag is meant to be seen in motion, the wind rippling through its ostrich feathers, the light capturing the sheen of its silk satin and the sparkle of its embroidered crystals as it sways beneath. the hand of a glamorous person. (This person might not be naturally or holistically glamorous, but the bag alone could.)

It is decadent. It’s sewing. It is also not technically new.

The piece, which appeared at the Valentinos Spring 2022 show on Friday night, is a reproduction of a bag designed by the brand’s founder, Valentino Garavani, in 2000, one of many items that current designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, said he had decided needed to be seen and worn again. She was remade (not redesigned) as part of her Valentino Archive project, which also resurrected and then reproduced for this show a set of miniskirts from the 1960s and airy dresses from the 1970s.

The 2021 version of the bracelet bag appeared in neon green and purple, matching the electrified colors used for oversized shirts and pleated dresses throughout the collection. Its 900 gradient-hued ostrich feathers were reminiscent of the large, much applauded, jellyfish-like design, designed by Philip Treacy Hats that Valentino debuted in his couture collection a few years ago. More difficult to see on the catwalk, the bags adorned with snakes, another original Valentino motif wrapped around the top of the handle of the metal bracelet, which the brand claimed was made of 295 Swarovski crystals and green enamel to recreate the scales of the snake.