Atlanta Actor on the Rise: Saycon Sengbloh on ABC The Wonder Years | Entertainment

ATLANTA The beloved original version of The Wonder Years debuted 33 years ago and spanned six seasons, a warm nostalgia bath dating back to the late 1960s with a fresh-faced 12-year-old suburban Kevin Arnold. , crushing Winnie Cooper.

ABC brought the show back using the same time frame, but instead focuses on 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), a member of a middle-class black family living in 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Fred Savage, who played the original Kevin, is an executive producer of this reboot.)

Atlanta resident and Tony-nominated actress Saycon Sengbloh in her first regular role in a television series plays Deans’ accountant mother Lillian, married to professional musician Bill, played by Dule Hill (Psych, The West Wing). Her role is augmented from the role of mom in the original series.

I’m not just an accessory for the child, she said. You can see my character come to life and learn what makes Lillian tick.

Here are highlights from AJC’s interview with Sengbloh:

His memories of the original series: I loved it. I had a crush on Fred Savage. And I wanted the bangs like Winnie but somehow this hair dryer couldn’t quite do it!

The backlash of the lovers of the first version: I hope they can open their minds to a new experience. And even if they say they won’t watch it, I hope they will in secret anyway!

Working with Dul Hill: I was so excited. The first movie I made, Dule and I were both in it, but we weren’t in the same scenes. It was called The Ditchdiggers Girls. We were in North Carolina. It was a lovely movie, something about ABC Family. He played my grandfather in a flashback. Dule and I also knew each other from Broadway. Between takes, he constantly stamps his feet. We both have rhythm. We get along so well. I’m glad he has so much TV experience. He has all the advice. He is a very caring and generous actor.

So much respect: his roots for the music of the 60s run deep. She previously appeared in Hair and Motown the Musical on Broadway. So hearing all of those classics on The Wonder Years was fun for her. She also played one of Aretha Franklin’s sisters in the recent film Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as Franklin and directed by Liesl Tommy, who also directed the 2017 Broadway play Eclipsed, in which Sengbloh was starring. nominated for a Tony. Jennifer is so beautiful, so talented, Sengbloh said. There were days when we were sitting in the audience and I was like, do I get paid to watch Jennifer Hudson sing?

The Tri-Cities High Connection: Sengbloh went to school at Tri-Cities High School in the mid-1990s in East Point, riding members of OutKast and Xscape and graduating with the Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson. There was certainly something in the water. They were talented musicians and actors. She then worked with Kenny Leon at the Alliance Theater and performed with 7 Stages.

Why she left Agnes Scott College: She left the junior year to do a piece that she said crashed and burned. But soon after, she joined Rent’s new nationwide tour as Mimi. This led to 10 more Broadway productions, including Aida, Wicked and The Color Purple.

The Wonder Years, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesdays on ABC and available the next day on Hulu

2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit to ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.