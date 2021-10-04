Entertainment
Bollywood fan found “Majnu Bhai Ki painting” in real life and people “welcomed” it
Anchal (@ohbatra) shared a photo of herself standing in front of a painting that looks a lot like the infamous Majnu Bhai painting from the movie. (Credits: Twitter / @ ohbatra; @@ iiTzVision)
Majnu Bhai was a gift from the underworld played by Anil Kapoor, and the film’s painting has been the subject of many memes and jokes over the years.
Remember the iconic Majnu Bhai from the Bollywood movie “Welcome”? It’s time to welcome it back into your rent-free head again, because Twitter has said so. In a viral post on the microblogging platform, a person named Anchal (@ohbatra) shared a photo of herself standing in front of a painting that closely resembles Majnu Bhai’s infamous painting from the movie. Or it would be, if Majnu Bhai could paint really well. In case you didn’t know, Majnu Bhai was a gift from the underworld played by Anil Kapoor, and the film’s painting has been the subject of many memes and jokes over the years. The original poster on Twitter captioned it: “Can’t believe I found the majnu bhai ki painting today.” The resemblance comes from the fact that both paintings depict multi-colored horses, and the blues, oranges and yellows used in both, thinks Twitter, that can’t be a coincidence either. Well what can we say? Life imitates art sometimes.
Twitter users did not agree quickly, however. Majnu Bhai’s painting surpasses much great art in its brilliance. Reactions ranged from an approving look from Majnu Bhai to demands that the painting be sold as NFT.
The entire universe was conspiring for you to find out! Lol – kaustubh (@kauschiku) October 2, 2021
Majnu Bhai was last on Twitterati’s mind in 2019, when Anil Kapoor shared that his beloved character’s artwork had traveled far after learning she had a place of pride in the residence of none other than Queen Elizabeth. Unfortunately, he was only joking. The veteran actor stumbled upon a retouched photo of the Queen with the captains of all the teams competing in the 2019 ICC World Cup, as well as Majnu Bhai’s horse artwork in the background, allowing the ROFL-ing actor. He couldn’t help but share the meme on Twitter. He wrote: “Majnu Bhai’s art has traveled all over @BazmeeAnees! It’s literally priceless! ”The original painting in the photo was replaced with a transformed painting by Majnu Bhai. The original photo was shared by the Royal Family’s official Twitter account and later retweeted by Virat Kohli on his Twitter account The photo was taken before the World Cup tournament at Buckingham Palace.
