Song Joong Ki’s “Descendants Of The Sun” Actor Nam Moon Chul Dies Aged 50





South Korean actor Nam Moon Chul breathed his last Monday morning after his long battle with colon cancer. Apparently he was 50 years old. Nam Moon Chuls’ funeral will be held at the Ilsan National Health Insurance Service Hospital in Goyang, according to the management agency BK. Later on October 6, the family will hold a procession at 6:20 a.m. KST. Soompi cited the agency’s official statement, This is actor Nam Moon Chuls Agency Management BK. Nam Moon Chul died of chronic illness at 6:20 am on October 4, 2021. The actor died at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling the disease.



His mortuary is located in Room 10 of the funeral room of the National Health Insurance Service’s Ilsan Hospital. The procession will take place at 6.30am on October 6 (Wednesday). Management BK will remember his passion for acting. We hope you will express your condolences, he added. The veteran actor made his debut in the South Korean acting industry with the movie Break Out and went on to appear in several films and dramas. Some of his best works include Priests, Six Flying Dragons, Descendants Of The Sun, Hello, My Twenties, Nokdu Flower, Mad For Each Other and more.

