Local pumpkin patches provide a variety of family entertainment





We want to hear from you! Does your business or organization organize fall festivities in the Historic Triangle? Email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Fall Festival” to let us know! REGIONAL – Get into the spooky season this year with local pumpkin plots that are now open to families. From Williamsburg to Suffolk, here’s a list of the area’s pumpkin patch that offers fall fun, including pumpkin picking, corn mazes and more. Pumpkin 7691 Richmond Road, Toano Pumpkin is a farm located in Toano that offers pumpkin picking and other fall activities every Halloween season. It offers a selection of pumpkins, winter squash, and fall decorations, as well as vendors of kettle corn, cotton candy and more. Pumpkiville also offers family-friendly activities, including hay rides, a corn maze, inflatables and more. Pumpkinville is open Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holly Fork Farm 4901 Holly Fork Road, Barhamsville Located at the eastern end of New Kent County,Holly Fork Farm is a family farm that offers many activities for fall lovers. Families can take a hay walk, visit farm animals, jump on the jump mat and pick pumpkins from the field and kids’ nook, or bring home pre-picked pumpkins. “We have a great harvest,” said Stephanie Ripchicks, owner of Holly Form Farm. “We have expanded our fun tire straw maze area and are getting ready to set up our second jumping mat.” The farm will also be hosting special events this month, including the second annual Hall O Hunt on October 8 and the Trunk or Treat & Costume competition on October 29. “There’s a lot to keep you busy, whether it’s two hours or all day,” Ripchick said. Holly Fork Farm is open Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. University farms 2051 Alliance Road, Surry Take the ferry to University farms for a family day of pumpkin picking, pumpkin ice cream and corn maze. Visitors can choose their choice of pumpkins and squash from a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, and should be sure to bring their own stem cutters. College Run Farms is open throughout October Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Pumpkin Farm 155 Belmont Ln, North Belmont Pumpkin Farm is open for the season with pumpkin picking, hay walks, scavenger hunts, scarecrow making, a corn maze, food and more. After pumpkin picking, visitors can also experience the farm’s Sunflower Trail. The farm is open every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox

