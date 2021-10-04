‘Bollywood Made Squid Game First’: Fans Find Similarities Between Netflix’s Hit Drama And Sanjay Dutt’s Luck | Web series





Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game reminds Bollywood fans of the 2009 movie Luck. Many who have watched the survival game series have taken to Twitter to point out that Squid Game appears to be an elaborate version of the Sanjay star. Dutt, Imran Khan and Shruti Haasan. Squid Game is a nine-part series that revolves around approximately 450 participants playing to win a jackpot amount. About six games are organized for the participants. While those who complete the games advance, those who fail to complete the tasks die. Luck followed a similar formula as well, leaving fans to scream that Bollywood did it first. If you want to see the difference between Bollywood and foreign movies / TV series then check out Korean squid games. It has the same story as the movie Luck but presented much better than the movie Luck, tweeted one fan. Ok, does #SquidGames remind anyone else of that LUCK movie by Sanjay Dutt, Shruti Haasan ?! It’s like the TV show form of the movie! another added. We are already lucky long before Squid Game !! It looks like a Korean version of that movie, a third Twitter user noted. People who say the squid game is a truly unique show haven’t watched Luck – Rishit (@ x2Rish) September 30, 2021 Also Read: Indian Squid Game Actor Anupam Tripathi Has An Interesting Connection To Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo The luck would be loosely based on the Hollywood film The Condemned. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, and Gong Yoo, among others . The Korean drama also stars Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who made his K drama debut with the series. Anupam went to South Korea for acting training in 2010. I spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theater actor with the idea of ​​persevering every day, he said. said, according to Yonhap News. He added that his parents disagreed with his decision to become an actor. My father, who came from a middle class family in India, told me that I should study, find a job and earn money, he said. However, the success of Squid Game made his family proud.

