



Image source: TWITTER / OTT_RELEASE Manoj Bajpayee calls late father the “only support” behind his Bollywood journey Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently lost his father, thanked everyone who watched him and sent their love to him during this difficult time. RK Bajpayee, 83, died on Sunday morning. He was very critical the last few days. On Twitter, Manoj also explained how his father RK Bajpayee had supported him to achieve his dream of becoming an actor. “Thank you all for sending prayers and love for the sad passing of my father which was the only reason and the only support for me to venture on such a difficult journey that allowed me to get everything I dreamed of !! Eternally grateful to all, “he said. wrote. Look at the same here: After hearing the news of his father’s death, Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was filming for his next project. Her father was buried at 1:30 p.m. at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi. In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj explained how his father had pushed him to finish his studies before pursuing his passion for acting. “I came from my village of Bihar in Delhi when I was 18. I joined the University of Delhi. Completing my degree was my father’s dream. He didn’t want me to quit studying. So really wanted to make his dream come true and I managed to complete the course and get a diploma, “he shared. Professionally, the actor recently won an award for his role in the web series “The Family Man 2” at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021.

