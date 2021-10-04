Entertainment
Bollywood supports SRK’s son
It was predictable, imminent and, like the accuracy of textbooks, it happened. After Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on Sunday (October 3) following a drug seizure on a cruise ship, theBollywoodThe A-listers have given Aryan full, unwavering and unwavering support in order to suck off the Khan of Bollywood.
Actress Pooja Bhatt led the charge who took to Twitter to support Shahrukh and tweeted, I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too should pass.
I am in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too should pass.
– Pooja Bhatt (@ PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021
Meanwhile, Sunil Shetty also avoided angering Shahrukh Khan by being at his diplomatic best. Shetty in defense of the Aryans pointed out that he was a child and that he should not be assumed to be guilty. When a raid is carried out in one place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have used it (drugs). The process is underway. Let’s give this kid a break. That real reports come out
#LOOK | When a raid is carried out in one place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have used it (drugs). The process is underway. Let this child breathe. What real reports are coming out: actor Sunil Shetty on NCB raid at alleged rave party pic.twitter.com/qYaYSsxkyi
– ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi alsowritingher support for the actor and his son on the microblogging site and writes, Nothing is harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. Further stating that this is the price to pay for fame, she added: Yes nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. This is the price of fame.
For all those who target #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. It’s the price of fame
– Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (uchsuchitrak) October 3, 2021
Director Hansal Mehta also stood with Shahrukh and instead of looking at the incident from an unbiased lens, referred to the weak parent-child analogy.
He tweeted: It’s painful for a parent to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start making judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.
It is painful for a parent to have to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start making judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.
– Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021
Read more:Aryans can take drugs and have sex, 24-year-old Shah Rukh Khans video explains about Aryans’ current situation
On Sunday, Salman Khan was also seen visiting Mannat to visit Shahrukh. As someone who knows a thing or two about evading law and justice (read: Blackbuck, Hit and run case), Salman should have given Khan his pearls of wisdom.
[EXCLUSIVE]: Salman Khan seen entering Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, #manna@iamsrk @BeSalmanKhan
WE LOVE SHAH RUKH KHAN#SRK #ShahRukhKhan #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/b2mhySXt6n
– Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamsrkfc) October 3, 2021
Meanwhile, few other members of the lobby have played the old trope, tried and tested, of what to do to distract from the Aryan. Food bloggers Rocky and Mayur had a serious seizure and repeatedly used the drug seizure incident at Adaani Port to establish false equivalences between the two cases.
How wonderful of you to raise this issue with so much passion and conviction. Please also keep us updated with investigative and passionate reporting by you and your channel on the 3000 kg of drugs found in Gujarat. The people and citizens of India want to know https://t.co/2ZbJjqcJ4L
– INJESTORS (@rockyandmayur) October 3, 2021
According to a report in India Today, NCB sources said that on October 3, Aryan Khan was sentenced under four articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He was presented in court later Sunday. The Mumbai court had taken him into custody for a day with two other people. The investigation is ongoing but Bollywood has started to weave its narrative to influence the investigation.
Sources
2/ https://tfipost.com/2021/10/pooja-bhatt-sunil-shetty-salman-khan-and-many-more-bollywood-comes-out-in-support-of-srks-son/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]