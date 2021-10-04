Bollywood supports SRK’s son

It was predictable, imminent and, like the accuracy of textbooks, it happened. After Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on Sunday (October 3) following a drug seizure on a cruise ship, theBollywoodThe A-listers have given Aryan full, unwavering and unwavering support in order to suck off the Khan of Bollywood.

Actress Pooja Bhatt led the charge who took to Twitter to support Shahrukh and tweeted, I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too should pass.

Meanwhile, Sunil Shetty also avoided angering Shahrukh Khan by being at his diplomatic best. Shetty in defense of the Aryans pointed out that he was a child and that he should not be assumed to be guilty. When a raid is carried out in one place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have used it (drugs). The process is underway. Let’s give this kid a break. That real reports come out

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi alsowritingher support for the actor and his son on the microblogging site and writes, Nothing is harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. Further stating that this is the price to pay for fame, she added: Yes nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. This is the price of fame.

Director Hansal Mehta also stood with Shahrukh and instead of looking at the incident from an unbiased lens, referred to the weak parent-child analogy.

He tweeted: It’s painful for a parent to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start making judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.

On Sunday, Salman Khan was also seen visiting Mannat to visit Shahrukh. As someone who knows a thing or two about evading law and justice (read: Blackbuck, Hit and run case), Salman should have given Khan his pearls of wisdom.

Meanwhile, few other members of the lobby have played the old trope, tried and tested, of what to do to distract from the Aryan. Food bloggers Rocky and Mayur had a serious seizure and repeatedly used the drug seizure incident at Adaani Port to establish false equivalences between the two cases.

According to a report in India Today, NCB sources said that on October 3, Aryan Khan was sentenced under four articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He was presented in court later Sunday. The Mumbai court had taken him into custody for a day with two other people. The investigation is ongoing but Bollywood has started to weave its narrative to influence the investigation.