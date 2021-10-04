Entertainment
This Squid Game actor reveals he originally auditioned for the role of Ali
Filipino actor Christian Lagahit revealed in a recent interview that he originally auditioned for the role of Ali on Netflixs Squid game, before being chosen as another character.
Talk to CNN Philippines, Lagahit, who went on to play Player 276 in the hit Korean survival series, said he actually auditioned for the role of Ali, which was ultimately played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.
He added: However, since I didn’t get that role, in the middle of last year the production just called me up and told me that I would be playing a special role for this drama series.
Player 276 appears in the fourth episode of the series and helps the main cast survive a tug-of-war game, though with a grim twist the losing team would die.
Although he plays a minor role, Lagahit said he is proud to represent minorities in Korea, especially the Filipino community. Through CNN Philippines report, Lagahit has been living in South Korea since 2015 and has appeared in minor roles on shows such as The negociation and Space sweepers.
Since premiering on Netflix at the end of last month, Squid game became the first Korean show to top the US Netflix charts among other countries.
Speaking about the show’s immense popularity, Lagahit said: To be honest, I didn’t expect it to be as big as it is now, not just in the Philippines but all over the world. the world.
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in late September that Squid game will definitely be our biggest non-English speaking show in the world, and there’s a very good chance it will be our biggest show ever.
Squid game received a four-star rating from NME Hidzir Junaini who praised the show for its sharp social critiques, suspenseful competition, and likable characters.
